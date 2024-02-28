Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Man guilty of exposing himself, stalking girls at shopping centre

JD
By Jenny Denton
February 28 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Jenny Denton
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Jenny Denton

Warning: the following article contains graphic content

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.