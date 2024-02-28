Man guilty of exposing himself, stalking girls at shopping centre

Warning: the following article contains graphic content
A registered sex offender who intentionally showed his penis in a Bendigo supermarket and sent a series of photos and videos of it to strangers will remain in custody while he is assessed for treatment.
Thomas Alexander Bell, 36, appearing in Bendigo Magistrates' Court on February 23, pleaded guilty to intentionally exposing his genitals in a public place and stalking another person, as well as to charges relating to his use of an unregistered Facebook profile and email account, and use of a carriage service to send unsolicited sexual pictures.
The court heard that on March 8 last year shortly after 5.20pm Bell walked down the confectionary aisle of Coles at Lansell Plaza and lifted his shirt to reveal his genitals to a woman.
Bell then left the supermarket without buying anything.
The woman notified the manager of the store, who reviewed CCTV footage and found the recording of the incident.
Three days later, on March 11, Bell was back at Lansell Plaza and just before 2pm approached two girls in an aisle.
The girls took no notice of him, walking away.
Later, on seeing them sitting on a seat, Bell walked towards them and followed them into the Reject Shop, where he appeared to follow them around and then out of the shop again before leaving.
According to the police, a March 17 search of Bell's home revealed items of clothing, including a Boston Red Sox cap, that could be seen in the footage of the incidents.
When interviewed the accused initially denied he had intentionally exposed himself, saying he had a large penis and that "adjusting myself is not sexual".
"People make things up," he told police.
With regard to the incident with the children, he claimed he didn't remember them and had just been wandering aimlessly at the time.
When police seized Bell's phone on March 17 they discovered that the registered sex offender, who is required to notify police of any online profiles or addresses, hadn't reported a Facebook profile and gmail account he was using.
They also found his phone contained several Snapchat conversations over the period March 3 to March 15, in which he sent unsolicited images or videos of his penis.
One message was sent to a 12-year-old girl, who opened it, with Bell then sending a follow-up message asking her age.
From another communication, he got the response, "Dude, I'm married with kids. That's gross".
Another user replied, "F*** off, you disgusting degenerate human!"
The court heard Bell's last brush with justice was in January 2022 when he pleaded guilty to stalking, committing a sexual act in the presence of a child, and possessing child abuse material over an incident where he followed a woman and her 13-year-old daughter around Castlemaine Kmart while masturbating.
David Gray for the prosecution said Bell's offending pointed to a need for community protection.
Bell's barrister, Luke McPhie, told the court that from a young age his client had a stutter and experienced teasing and bullying.
He had also been subject to deprivation and disadvantage in his formative years and in his primary school years had been the victim of "some heinous offending against him", Mr McPhie said.
The court heard Bell, who was on a community corrections order, had already spent 343 days in custody, since his arrest on March 17 last year.
Magistrate Sharon McRae found the charges against Bell proven but adjourned sentencing until he could be assessed by Forensicare for its Problem Behaviour Program.
Considering his prior convictions over the past decade or so, Bell clearly needed assistance, the magistrate said.
He is due to return to court on April 17.
