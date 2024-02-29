Freshly painted Californian bungalow in a prime position

This stunning California-style bungalow is in Quarry Hill, surely one of Bendigo's most desirable suburbs.
Enjoying an elevated position, the home has been freshly painted and the presentation is exceptional.
The lead light windows add further charm outside, while inside it is quite impressive as well.
The main bedroom is spacious and has both a walk-in robe and an ensuite. The other two bedrooms are also generously sized and located down the hallway.
The double-entrance hall also connects you with a well-lit formal lounge with calming views of the surrounding trees in Quarry Hill, as well as that of the landscaped front garden.
The open plan kitchen, dining and living area is spacious, and the kitchen has high-quality stainless-steel appliances and a walk-in pantry.
This area connects to the wrap-around deck which goes from the front to the back on the left of the house, and also enjoys fabulous views of the CBD.
Other features include a family bathroom and separate toilet, ducted heating and cooling throughout the home, and an attached carport.
Meanwhile, the location is within walking distance of Quarry Hill Primary School, St Joseph's School, and the Queens Arms Hotel, and a mere 1.5km from the Bendigo CBD.
