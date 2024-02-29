Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Freshly painted Californian bungalow in a prime position

By Feature Property
February 29 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Freshly painted Californian bungalow in a prime position
Freshly painted Californian bungalow in a prime position

3 BED | 2 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 29 Hamlet Street, Quarry Hill
  • $830,000 - $870,000
  • AGENCY: Bendigo Ballarat Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Sue Dearaugo 0418 518 774
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This stunning California-style bungalow is in Quarry Hill, surely one of Bendigo's most desirable suburbs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.