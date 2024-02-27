Twenty20 grand final preview: Under-Dogs ready for powerhouse Suns

An unstoppable force meets an immovable object in Wednesday night's BDCA Twenty20 grand final.
The most potent batting line in Bendigo cricket - Strathdale Maristians - will look to blast away the format's best bowling attack this season - Golden Square.
The Sun's prowess with the bat is well known across all formats, but the ability to bat down to number 11 has made them ultra-efficient with the blade this T20 campaign, posting totals of 165, 171, 141 and 245.
They face their toughest test yet, though, at Canterbury Park on Wednesday evening, with Square's frugalness with the white ball its primary weapon.
Across five matches, the Bulldogs have taken 43 out of a possible 50 wickets while only conceding scores of 132, 79, 77, 104 and 113.
The toss could play a significant role with Square's penchant for defending highlighted by their round three victory against Strathfieldsaye, where they rolled the Jets for 79, defending 80.
Suns T20 captain Daniel Clohesy is well aware of the threat posed by the Bulldogs cartel but said he is backing his batting lineup in that has found ways to get the job done.
"They've shown their bowling is a real strength led by Liam Smith, Michael Archer and Scott Trollope," Clohesy said.
"But we've had some strong plans around how we want to bat all season that have probably only come off twice, which shows that even when we need to go to plan B or C, we still put competitive totals on the board."
While they haven't always nailed their batting plans, opening bat and promotional player Andrew Chalkley certainly nailed the Jet's bowling attack last week.
He looms as the key wicket for the Bulldogs.
"I was chatting with a few of the boys, and we agreed it's arguably the best knock we've seen in Bendigo cricket," Clohesy said of Chalkley's century.
"Some of the shots he played were well above the standard we usually see.
"To have an asset like him with the bat is massive, but even in the field, being able to bounce things off him has been super important."
Bulldogs T20 skipper Connor Miller highlighted Chalkley's wicket as critical but believes his bowlers, who've produced all season, are ready for the challenge.
"Chalk's is coming off 147, so he's in pretty good nick and will be the biggest prize for us, but we know them very well and are fully aware they bat to 11," Miller said.
"But our bowling has been our strength, and we have full belief whatever score we post, we'll defend it."
The Bulldogs will remain unchanged, with Michael Archer selected as the promotional player over Christopher Thewlis.
There is one change for the Suns, with youngster Will Gilmore replacing quality all-rounder Sam Johnston, who is unavailable.
Johnston has opened the batting in T20s this season, but in his absence, highly-rated teenager Brodie Reaper will be promoted to the top.
Since winning the inaugural T20 competition in 2008-9, the Bulldogs have failed to climb the mountain again in the format.
With their chances of making the first XI finals series long extinguished, Wednesday night looms as their biggest game of the season.
"It's been a long time since we've been a decent T20 side, so it's a nice change of pace," Miller said.
"We're very excited about it, and while not many will be expecting us to win, we're full of belief because we've always matched up well with Strathdale."
For a club so used to success, it has also been a little while since the Suns last won the T20 competition (2018-19).
Clohesy said the T20s have taken more priority than in the past seasons.
"We've put a bit extra focus this season into the T20s, and it's always hard to balance winning while also giving young players a go," he said
"But we've done a good job at both this season, and people will see that in the grand final with a kid like Brodie Reaper having an opportunity to show his talents in a big game."
