Bendigo Advertiser's BDCA Twenty20 team of the season: 2023-24

Ahead of Wednesday night's Twenty20 grand final between Strathdale-Maristians and Golden Square, the Bendigo Advertiser has put together a BDCA T20 team of the season for 2023-24.
Seven clubs are represented, with four players selected to be on show under lights at Canterbury Park in the decider.
1: Brayden Stepien - White Hills - 214 runs at 42.8
The White Hills gun began the T20 season superbly with an opening night century (101 off 38).
Stepien was the first player in BDCA history to register three T20s centuries, and he'd be joined later in the season by his opening partner in this 11.
Made valuable contributions of 56, 0, 25 and 32 following his big knock.
2: Andrew Chalkley - Strathdale Maristians - 157 runs at 157
Only played two games and was caught for ten in his first back in round two.
But the Suns promotional player made up for it in his second knock, playing what his skipper Daniel Clohesy described as "arguably the best knock we've seen in Bendigo cricket."
3: James Ryan - Bendigo - 200 runs at 66.67 & 3 wickets at 3.67
Of the three players to have made over 200 runs in T20s this season, Ryan has the best average at 66.67.
He made three half-centuries with a top score of 65 not out in a final-round do-or-die match with Sandhurst.
Also snared 3-11 off 3.3 in his only bowling spell.
4: Daniel Clohesy - Strathdale Maristians (C) - 136 runs at 45.33
The Suns T20 skipper only had three proper innings to make an impact, but both his knocks at number four yielded half-centuries.
Made a critical 72 against the Redbacks in round two and had the best seat in the house to the Chalkley show last week, hitting 59 from 42 balls at the other end.
5: Ben Devanny - Strathfieldsaye - 149 runs at 74.5
The Jets middle-order batsman can count himself unlikely to have twice missed out on a half-century in the T20 competition by the smallest of margins.
Devanny made 49 not out twice to go along with a 24 not out and 22 where he was run out.
6: Taylor Beard - Sandhurst - 158 runs at 52.67 & 5 wickets at 20.2
Beard started his T20 campaign in great fashion, hitting 74 not out in the Dragons opener.
His returns with the bat slowly dropped after that, registering scores of 38, 32 not out, 10 and 4, but the all-rounder took at least one wicket in all those matches.
7: Joshua Williams - Eaglehawk - 207 runs at 41.4 & 4 wickets at 19
Unlucky to be selected at number seven, the Hawks opener made the second most T20 runs this season, but there are only two opening spots.
Williams took on the mantle of Hawks T20 captain and relished it making scores of 74, 29, 15, 44 and 45 while also snaring four wickets.
8: Chathura Damith - Strathfieldsaye - 77 runs at 19.25 & 8 wickets at 9
Arguably the best player in Bendigo cricket currently, Damith's form with the bat on Saturdays wasn't always translated into the midweek area, but he still managed scores of 35 and 27 from four hits.
However, his efforts with the ball were just as deadly, with five of his wickets coming in round one against Sandhurst (5-19 off 4.0).
9: Liam Smith - Golden Square - 7 wickets at 8.71
Was the best bowler in the best bowling team this season in T20 cricket.
The off-spinner was impossible to get away bowling 19 overs for only 61 runs across the campaign while also picking up seven polls.
10: Ben Yarwood - Sandhurst - 9 wickets at 13.11
Yarwood just edges out White Hills Riley Fitzpatrick due to him being the competition's leading wicket-taker.
The left-arm fast bowler picked up at least one wicket in every match, with his best figures of 3-17 off 4.0 coming against Kangaroo Flat in round three.
11: Jake Higgins - Golden Square (WK) - 8 catches & 2 stumpings
While he didn't get much of a go with the bat, Jake Higgins has been superb with the gloves for Golden Square.
He's taken eight catches and collected two stumpings.
