Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Bendigo Advertiser's BDCA Twenty20 team of the season: 2023-24

NS
By Nathan Spicer
February 27 2024 - 3:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
White Hills opening bat Brayden Stepien was the top-scorer in T20s this season. Picture by Darren Howe
White Hills opening bat Brayden Stepien was the top-scorer in T20s this season. Picture by Darren Howe

Ahead of Wednesday night's Twenty20 grand final between Strathdale-Maristians and Golden Square, the Bendigo Advertiser has put together a BDCA T20 team of the season for 2023-24.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.