Man accused of string of business burglaries around Bendigo wins bail

A man with a distinctive limp allegedly captured on CCTV taking part in a string of burglaries of Bendigo businesses over the past three months has been granted bail.
Troy Samuel Cahoon appeared in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Friday, February 23 charged with 12 burglaries, 26 thefts and six counts of criminal damage, as well as committing indictable offences while on a community corrections order.
Police allege the 47-year-old was involved with a co-accused in 12 break-ins to local businesses between December 17 2023 and February 2 this year.
These were: the Bendigo Golf Course on December 17 and December 28; Kennington Dental Clinic on December 17; Huntly Post Office on December 28; Kangaroo Flat Provincial Home Living on December 31; Anaconda on January 8; Coffee Club on January 19; Love Bug Kids and Shining Bright Hair Salon between January 18 and 19; Washateria laundromat on January 19; Old Green Bean cafe on January 25; and Malayan Orchid restaurant on February 2.
According to the prosecution, many of the burglaries involved smashing or forcing open windows or doors - with a gas bottle, brick and masonry hammer among the objects used.
The police allege Cahoon and his co-accused are identifiable in CCTV footage of all but two of the burglaries, on the basis of their clothing and Cahoon's limp, which favours his right leg.
The court heard the alleged serial burglar had had his right knee replaced and was due to soon have surgery to replace his left knee.
Taxi records also show the pair to have been in the vicinity of several of the crimes.
Police summaries of the burglaries provided to the court described Cahoon as usually staying outside the shop or business standing lookout while his co-accused went in.
On several occasions his accomplice found the cash register empty or left the business with only a small amount of petty cash, according to these accounts.
At the Huntly Post Office he took toys from the shelves in lieu of any cash and at Love Bug Kids the pair made off with a perspex panel saying 'I can write my name' along with a $70 float, police alleged.
According to the prosecution, the thieves' biggest haul was from the Shining Bright Hair Salon in King St, where they took a hair straightener, hairdressing scissors and eight bottles of shampoo along with an iPhone and around $1000 in cash - with an overall approximate value of $2600.
On February 2 Cahoon was arrested at the Malaysian Orchid when police were called there by a neighbour who heard a noise.
When they arrived officers found the front door broken and Cahoon outside with a shovel and a pair of socks, the court heard.
After police called out to his accomplice, he came out of the building with a sum of around $200 and a torch, wearing socks on his hands.
Cahoon told police he had stopped to rest on the bench seat in View Street and was using the shovel as a walking stick.
The prosecution told the court Cahoon's parents preferred not to have him at their home in Strathfieldsaye, which was his proposed bail address.
However, his mother, questioned by defence lawyer Damon Pica, testified that although her husband was unhappy about it, she was prepared to have her son live at their house in order to see him get knee surgery.
Mr Pica argued police lacked evidence to formally identify his client and that Cahoon faced delay in having his matter heard if he chose to contest it.
Cahoon was vulnerable in needing the surgery, Mr Pica said, and also suffered from adjustment disorder, pain and stimulant use disorder and had substance use issues in the past.
The court heard Cahoon had 28 pages of prior convictions, including various convictions for failing to appear on bail and contravening bail or community corrections orders.
However, Magistrate Sharon McRae said these weren't recent and agreed that delay would be an issue, given some parts of the police case were stronger than others.
Ms McRae was satisfied she could put strict conditions in place that would prevent Cahoon endangering the safety and welfare of the public while on bail, she said.
Cahoon was bailed and remanded to appear back in court on April 8.
