Fire danger: Ampitheatre, Elmhurst residents urged to leave now for safety

People in the areas surrounding the Bayindeen bushfire should leave their homes early - tonight (Tuesday, February 27) or before midday tomorrow (Wednesday, February 28) - before Extreme Fire Danger conditions put you at significant risk.
Anyone in the area of Ampitheatre, Beaufort, Clunes, Elmhurst, Learmonth, Lexton and surrounds should move to a built up area like Maryborough, Ararat or Ballarat or another regional city outside the potential impact area.
A relief centre is opened at Princes Park Reserve at 40 Park Road in Maryborough for those seeking shelter from the fire.
The bushfire that started in Bayindeen on Thursday, February 22 is not yet under control and remains active.
Temperatures in the high 30s have been forecast in the area by the Bureau of Meteorology, along with gusty winds of 60-80km/h.
A Catastrophic Fire Rating has been declared for the Wimmera weather district on Wednesday, February 28.
With these conditions forecast, the fire could spread quickly and be extremely dangerous.
Total Fire Bans have been declared for February 28 across Western Victoria, including Northern Country which covers Bendigo.
Emergency Management Victoria has advised people not to wait until the bushfire spreads closer before moving to a safer location. The Bayindeen fire could grow significantly and may become uncontrollable.
If you do not leave today, you may become isolated and your route to safer locations may be blocked.
Road closures may occur, including roads that have recently been reopened, if they are threatened or impacted by fire.
Do not rely on firefighting crews to protect you and your property.
Major road closures include:
Emergency services will advise when it's safe to return or travel to family and friends who are outside the
area.
Before you travel, check that your planned route and destination are not currently under threat from fire.
Do not travel into areas of Extreme or Catastrophic Fire Danger.
While travelling, monitor weather conditions by listening to local or ABC radio as conditions may change quickly.
Take care on the roads and drive to the conditions. Smoke from these fires may impact visibility when driving.
When you leave, take the following items with you:
Further information to help you
If you have left, ensure you register with www.Register.Find.Reunite online:
www.register.redcross.org.au - Extreme Weather Western Victoria 2024.
Connect to official sources of emergency information, including VicEmergency app and emergency.vic.gov.au
Tune in to local emergency broadcasters such as ABC local radio, commercial and select community
radio stations, or SkyNews TV.
Phone the VicEmergency Hotline on 1800 226 226
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.