Leaders stand up as Steamers firm into premiership favouritism

After threatening ever since entering Bendigo Premier League Bowls, Moama is through to its maiden grand final appearance.
Steamers players and supporters could breathe easily on Saturday night as their team sent an ominous warning, beating reigning premiers Bendigo 89-59.
It was a far cry from the past two seasons, where the Steamers were knocked out in straight sets in both years.
But after their semi-final dominance, it would be a brave man to tip against the Steamers Sunday week, with the team on a 13-game winning streak and having their best players in strong form.
That includes skippers Alex Marshall and Kevin Anderson, with the latter claiming a 27-9 victory over Ian Ross, while Marshall's rink continued an excellent season that has seen them only lose one match with a 30-9 triumph against Timothy Arnold.
Anderson was full of praise for both rinks when speaking to the Bendigo Advertiser.
"Our leaders played really well and set up the game for us," Anderson said.
"Alex (Marshall) was as rock solid as ever, but his whole team played great and set it up for him so Alex can just do what he does.
"Alex's lead, James Hogan, and mine, Paul Newcombe, were excellent, and all four players on both rinks played superbly."
The Royals won the remaining two rinks, with Luke Hoskin beating Cameron Keenan 19-15 and Brayden Byrne 22-17 over Travis Kelly.
Those losses don't concern Anderson though, with the match result, the only thing that matters come finals.
"Losing two rinks doesn't matter at this stage of the season as long as we get the overall result," he said.
"You're always going to run into good players in finals, and Luke Hoskin has arguably been the best skipper in Bendigo for the past couple of years, so if you can keep him to a five-shot defeat like Cameron (Keenan), did you've done a pretty good job."
Unlike in past finals, Moama got the jump on their opponents and took a nine-shot lead into the break.
They put the game to bed soon after, with the Steamers landing the killer blow quickly following the break, with the game dead and buried with five ends remaining.
"We played pretty good and got out of the blocks well, which has been a problem for us the past couple of years," he said.
"It's always good to win finals matches, but the job isn't done yet."
The Steamers will prepare for the grand final on Sunday, March 10, with an extra training session on Saturday, followed by a practice on the grand final greens (venue TBC) next week.
