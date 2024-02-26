Police searching for missing man Craig, last seen at Flora Hill

Police are searching for missing man Craig, who was last seen last week.
Craig, 46, was last seen leaving an address on Sherwood Drive, Flora Hill on Thursday, February 22 at about 8.30pm.
Police described Craig as having a medium build, short red hair and a beard, and about 175cm tall.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt and grey work boots.
Police believed Craig may have travelled to the Dunolly area.
Concerns were raised for Craig's welfare by family and police due to his disappearance being out of character.
Anyone with information on Craig's whereabouts is urged to contact Bendigo Police Station on (03) 5448 1300.
