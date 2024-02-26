Police seeking information on alleged Pall Mall assault earlier this month

Police are seeking information about an alleged assault in Bendigo on February 14.
It is believed an offender approached a male on Pall Mall at about 11.30am and assaulted him before boarding a bus towards Kangaroo Flat, police said.
The victim sustained minor injuries.
The offender is described as having a solid build, olive complexion, balding hair, around 40-45 years old, and was wearing dark shirt and trousers with brown sandals.
Investigators have released an image of a man who may be able to assist with inquiries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.