Man convicted of assault after night out risks killing a woman, court hears

A woman beaten so badly by her former partner that she suffered post traumatic stress disorder and lost 10kg within weeks labelled the man "a ticking time bomb" in a statement read out to the Bendigo Magistrates' Court.
In court on February 23 the man denied responsibility for his former girlfriend's "wide ranging and large number of injuries", contesting multiple charges relating to violence that occurred after a night out in Bendigo in October last year.
The accused had claimed the injuries - which included bruising around both eyes and to various parts of the woman's body - were self-inflicted, caused by her head-butting and hitting things when she was "blackout drunk".
She was likely to have burst a blood vessel in her eye by screaming, he had told police.
The man's version of events included him having to defend himself against his smaller, heavily alcohol-affected partner that night and the court heard she had previously admitted to an incident where she punched him.
However, Magistrate Sharon McRae didn't believe his story, accepting medical evidence tended to the court that it was more likely the woman's injuries were the result of an assault.
She also found the woman's evidence "compelling and believable" and accepted her account of what she remembered occurring on October 23, 2023.
According to the woman's victim impact statement, towards the end of her relationship with the accused she was in "a constant state of fear and confusion".
"He was extremely difficult to be around" because of his "drug addiction and paranoia", she said.
"He constantly gas-lit and controlled me."
The abuse had became "a part of our routine", she said. "I've had nights where I was up six to nine hours straight being screamed at. I was extremely scared and backed into a corner".
The man "was, and still is, a ticking time bomb," she said.
"That night he wanted to hurt me. I could see it in his eyes."
Ms McRae declared herself satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the accused was guilty of recklessly causing injury, aggravated assault of a female, contravening a family violence order and committing an indictable offence while on bail.
Noting that at the time of the offence he had been on an order for similar types of offending and breaching family violence orders, the magistrate observed that it didn't seem the man was "getting the message" about his violent offending.
It was "a prolonged and disgusting assault by you," Ms McRae told him.
"On this particular occasion, luckily no-one was killed."
There were too many family violence fatalities, and the man posed a risk of killing someone if his behaviour didn't dramatically change, the magistrate said.
The man's former partner had "suffered an enormous amount of injury, both physical and psychological, that night," and "denuniciation of the abhorrent behaviour" was important.
"In front of his mates and friends, he appears as a caring person but behind closed doors he perpetrates family violence," the magistrate said.
The court heard the offender, who was once dux of his class, had previously assaulted a woman at a wedding and seemed to have possibly been motivated by embarrassment.
Ms McRae pointed out that the fact a partner might be drunk did not justify the use of violence.
According to defence lawyer Damon Pica, the man's relationship with the woman had been "tumultuous" and involved an excessive use of alcohol and substances.
The lawyer said his client had been diagnosed with stimulant and alcohol abuse and borderline personality disorders.
Ms McRae sentenced the man to nine months jail, three-and-a-half months of which he had already served.
He was taken into custody but applied for and was granted appeal bail the same day and, according to Mr Pica, was due to soon go into a mental health treatment facility.
In her statement, his victim said she had "only just scratched the surface" of dealing with the attack after 15 months.
If you need help, support is available from the numbers below:
