Man convicted of assault after night out risks killing a woman, court hears

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated February 27 2024 - 2:19pm, first published 12:00pm
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A woman beaten so badly by her former partner that she suffered post traumatic stress disorder and lost 10kg within weeks labelled the man "a ticking time bomb" in a statement read out to the Bendigo Magistrates' Court.

JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

