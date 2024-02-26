No 24-hour 40km/h school zone in Epsom, council declares

Bendigo's council has dismissed calls to impose a permanent 40km/h zone on some of Epsom's busiest roads.
But it has come out strongly in favour of changes in the area after about 70 petitioners raised concerns about safety around Epsom Primary School.
The petitioners had called for a permanent 40km/h school zone along parts of Howard Street and Goynes Road to keep children and parents safe.
About 10,000 vehicles pass along Howard Street every day, some of whom are travelling too fast, a traffic count in the area has found.
About 2500 vehicles use Goynes Road.
Petitioners had asked for a permanent 40km/h zone along Howard Street from the Midland Highway to Lorikeet Avenue and Goynes road, and from Howard Street to Rosemundy Road.
This map shows the area including the existing 40km zone (in red) petitioners' suggestion (yellow) and council officers' preferred solution (green):
Council officers last week came out against a permanent 40km/h zone, saying current arrangements of slower speeds during school drop-off and pick-up periods should remain unchanged.
They instead argued the current 40km/h arrangements be extended along more of Howard Street and Goynes Road.
Both roads would have a 60km/h speed limit except from 8am to 9.30am, and 2.30pm to 4pm.
That would be more in line with what was already happening at other primary schools across the municipality, council officers said last week.
Cr Julie Sloan backed the idea when it was tabled with councillors on Monday, February 26 but said it would hinge on the council finding $20,000 for upgrades like electric speed signs.
Council staff last week told councillors they could try to get that funding from other levels of funding.
"I believe ... [it] to be an important and practicable petition response," she said.
Cr Sloan said the plan would take into account current regulations.
All eight councillors approved the push.
