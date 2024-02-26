Hotel can launch major revamp, jury still out on gambling machines

Huntly Hotel's push for 40 gambling machines and a major renovation has taken a step forward after the council signed off on the planning permit.
It comes after a debate on the social and moral costs of electronic gambling machines when councillors gathered on Monday, February 26.
The Huntly Hotel wants the machines as part of an extension that would include a new sports bar, bigger children's playroom, function room, expanded outdoor area and more car parking.
Cr David Fagg was among those voicing opposition to the machines.
"Just because an activity is legal doesn't make it harmless or something we should potentially encourage," he said.
Cr Jen Alden also opposed the planning application, saying councillors needed to keep potential health impacts in mind during deliberations.
Most councillors voted for the planning application, with a number of speakers noting the council did not have the power to decide where gambling machines were located, only whether the Huntly Hotel's renovations should go ahead.
That included Cr Marg O'Rourke.
"There is evidence to support [there being] potential harm from [electronic gambling machines] ... no-one is disputing that this [does] impact some members of our community," she said,
The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission will decide whether Huntly will get 40 gambling machines at a later date and the council expects to hire an expert to help it shape a submission.
Huntly Hotel co-owner Peter Cook welcomed the council's decision to approve his venue's renovations.
"Tonight was really about the planning application ... The moral dimension of poker machines is a separate argument to this, and that will be had with the Victorian Gambling Commission," he said.
Mr Cook said the gambling machines were only a small part of the changes planned for the Huntly Hotel.
"It's about a 300 seat function room, a 400 seat bistro, a three hundred seat sports bar, 250 square metres for a kids' playground, 83 car spaces," he said.
