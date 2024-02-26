Long Gully man facing jail after violent attack against former partner

A Long Gully man who left his partner with black eyes and facial injuries following an assault could be facing a term of imprisonment, according to a Bendigo magistrate.
The man pleaded guilty to recklessly causing injury after an alcohol-fuelled attack in April 2023 was so severe it resulted in his victim almost unable to talk because of the injuries.
The court heard that on April 7, 2023, the man and his partner were at his home in Long Gully consuming alcohol for some time before the victim went into the bedroom to check her emails on her phone.
She was looking for properties to move to given that she was homeless at the time of the assault.
The man became aggressive when he saw her doing this and grabbed her by the hair, slammed her against the wall and punched her in the head and face "multiple times".
The assault left the victim bleeding profusely and with two black eyes and injuries to the nose, lips and head.
The next day while the accused was in the shower the victim took photos of her injuries with her phone and messaged two people with the images, telling one of the people "(he) hurt me really bad".
The police were contacted and the accused was arrested around 1.15pm and taken to the Bendigo police station.
While being questioned, the man said he had no recollection of the attack as he had drank himself to "black out" and had no idea of how he had injuries on his knuckles.
Police showed the man the images of his partner's injuries to which he replied "I wouldn't hit her that much".
Defence lawyer Robert Morgan conceded it was a "serious incident" of family violence and that his client had not touched alcohol since the incident.
Mr Morgan said his client was also receiving drug and alcohol treatment and had been diagnosed with a multitude of mental health issues including bi-polar disorder and schizophrenia.
Magistrate Sharon McRae said the man had a "shocking history" of family violence and did not use prior convictions to make the behavioural changes necessary.
The court heard the defence was waiting for a neuro-psychological report to be completed before making further submissions.
The matter was adjourned to April 5 for further submissions.
For help, you can contact:
