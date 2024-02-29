This huge new build could ease crippling industrial land shortage

When Mel Devereaux was forced to move out of her East Bendigo factory she could not find a place that suited her thriving business, right at the moment of a crippling industrial land shortage.
Her original Laila and Me pet food factory was too small and could not draw enough electricity to feed all her equipment.
The new site has its own problems, some of which will be expensive to fix.
"It's not much bigger than the other factory was and I still need to upgrade the power supply," Ms Devereaux said.
Developers from the Hickory Group say they have dealt a temporary blow to Bendigo's crippling land shortages as they turn the sod on a 35-lot industrial build close to Ms Devereaux's current factory.
The Invicta Industrial Estate is rising at 155 Victa Road, two decades after developers first started drawing up plans.
"There's been a lot of stop-starts but there's been a big effort in recent times by a bunch of people in order to make it happen," Hickory chief executive Michael Argyrou said.
Invicta is the city's first greenfield industrial precinct of its scale in seven years real estate agents from Colliers and CVA have already pre-sold 70 per cent of the lots.
The 23 hectare site can fit a lot of industry.
An artist's impression of the final site gives a sense of what kind of businesses could end up there:
It depicts a service station, logistics factory, recycling collection point, offices and a joint warehouse and storage facility.
Developers are yet to lock in the exact mix of businesses that will call the site home and are in the early stages of a discussion with the City of Greater Bendigo about dividing up a few of the bigger lots.
Those talks have come after feedback from the market and potential buyers, CVA chief executive Charlie Cini said.
"Not everyone needs 2000 square metres of land ... it would be great to get more mum-and-dad businesses here. Why wouldn't you want that?" he said.
Bendigo's council is trying to get its own industrial precinct off the ground in Marong.
That 155 hectare site could guarantee 3000 jobs and help solve Bendigo's industrial land shortage.
Ms Devereaux - the Laila and Me owner - has not ruled out moving into a new Bendigo factory if and when the right one becomes available.
"It would depend on what land or factories are released, whether it's already fitted out, or whether we had the option to pay landlords back for a fit-out," she said.
"It would need to be cost-effective because it would be the third factory that I've moved into in Bendigo. We are paying off loans that we took out to move."
