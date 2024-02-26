Healthy report for hospital's recycling and care after run of bad press

Bendigo Health has copped a bit of a bad rap of late with reports of a ballooning debt and a small drop in hand hygiene standards, but at least it is earning praise for excelling in one area - recycling.
A media release which slipped through under the radar last week on February 20 saw the state government praise Bendigo Health's recycling effort.
Comparing it other hospitals, the statement read:
"In Central Victoria, Bendigo Health have also been stepping up their efforts developing a number of recycling initiatives that has seen the service so far recycle 32 per cent of its overall waste.
"Its recycling strategies include donating used supplies to local wildlife rescue centres and sending single-use items and old uniforms to textile upcycling company Upparel to repurpose the materials."
Minister for Health Mary-Anne Thomas led the cheers, saying Victoria's health services had diverted millions of waste items from landfill by recycling and re-purposing them.
She said the actions delivered "not only world-class healthcare but a better an greener public health system"
There was further praise on the weekend when in the Bendigo Advertiser's 'Letters to the Editor' section one reader wrote in glowing terms about his treatment during a recent visit to the Bendigo hospital.
Back to the recycling effort, and the state government's media release also heaped praise on Warrnambool's South West Healthcare and Melbourne's Austin Health.
The former is phasing out single use plastics entirely by introducing compostable replacements for items such as injection trays, kidney dishes, and anaesthetic packs which has helped keep more than 1.5 million pieces of plastic from landfill in the last 12 months.
Austin Health has recycled more than 6070kg of soft plastic that would have otherwise gone to landfill as it works towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2040.
Ms Thomas said many of these recycling initiatives were staff-led.
"It's a credit to the dedication, talent and resourcefulness of our healthcare workforce," she said.
"Cutting down on the volume of medical waste that goes to landfill will help contribute to driving down our carbon footprint."
The Parliamentary Secretary for Health Infrastructure Tim Richardson was also quoted in the release, saying how great it was "to see our health services becoming more sustainable and environmentally friendly while continuing to save Victorian lives."
And there's more to come. Last year, the state government announced medical device re-manufacturer Medsalv would establish a new sustainable manufacturing, research and development site in Victoria.
The site will recycle single-use medical equipment into new products in a process that involves cleaning, testing, inspecting, packaging and relabelling of products to prevent them from going into landfill.
