Did our photographer snap you? Out-and-about in Bendigo over the weekend

The sun was shining over the weekend and the people of Bendigo were out-and-about soaking it up.
With the end of summer creeping closer, it seems everyone wants to make the most of the weather before autumn arrives.
To kick things off, the city's eco-conscious flocked to Town Hall on Saturday, February 24 for the return of the Second Chance Bendigo Preloved Pop Up Market.
The market offered racked upon racks of vintage goodies all in the name of fashion sustainability, style and community.
Check out photos from a sunny weekend in Bendigo:
And as the mercury reached 30 degrees on Sunday, February 25 crowds flocked to Lake Weeroona to grab some shade, eat fish and chips, and cool off under the water fountains.
And what's the best way to finish off a UV heavy weekend? Beers at Handle Bar in the Bendigo CBD.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.