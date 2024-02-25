Almost 100-year-old Bendigo reverend still preaching at Long Gully church

Reverend Raymond Outhred, 99, fixes his clerical collar, grips his walker and wheels it to the lectern.
His grey eyes scan the church pews which he admits are emptier than when he was ordained 73 years ago, but still, he opens his mouth and begins to preach.
"They seem to like me here ... so I come once a month," Reverend Outhred said.
Turning 100 years old in March, the Reverend still preaches to the congregation at Long Gully Uniting Church.
"But I have preached in practically every Uniting Church in Bendigo ... and nearly every aged care home as well," he said.
"I summed it up the other day ... I have have done altogether about 380 services since I came to Bendigo."
Reverend Outhred moved to Bendigo with his wife Ivy in 2006, their "second retirement". The move marked the end of the road for a life in service to the Uniting Church.
But it all started in Papua New Guinea, he said, where he worked in the army overseeing prisoners of war at the end of World War II.
"While I was up there I lost two of my mates ... one was blown up and killed and the other went berserk," Revered Outhred said.
"So I decided to assist in the Salvation Army Red Shield while I was off duty ... and I became known by the fellas as 'Rev'."
He began to assist at Sunday services, having become a "lay preacher", before he was accepted as a candidate in the then Methodist Ministry. He received his first appointment, King Island, in 1949.
Since then Reverend Outhred spent his life on the road, with appointments which spanned Charlton to Gippsland.
Another placement would take him to Yorkshire in England and a garden party where Queen Elizabeth made an appearance.
He also attended prisons and psychiatric wards as a chaplain.
"There is really no beginning or ending to your day ... day or night, whenever the need is there," Reverend Outhred said.
As he approaches triple digits, and while he remembered days when churches were full on Sunday, Reverend Outhred said it was the affect he could have on other people's lives that kept him coming back to the lectern.
"The fact that you could call on people or they could call on you and they could talk out their problems ... that has kept me going," he said.
"I have always had a very strong goal ... so even though I was working 80 hours a week, I liked doing it."
