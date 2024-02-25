Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

More promising pre-season signs for Bendigo City FC

Luke West
By Luke West
February 25 2024 - 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chidinma Esomeju scored the second goal for Bendigo City FC in Saturday's win over Glen Waverley. Picture by Kieran Iles
Chidinma Esomeju scored the second goal for Bendigo City FC in Saturday's win over Glen Waverley. Picture by Kieran Iles

BENDIGO City FC has advanced to the third round of Football Victoria's knockout Dockerty Cup after an away win over Glen Waverley on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.