Spirit stumble at final hurdle as WNBL season comes to a close

AFTER fighting so hard to get back into a position to finally end its WNBL finals drought, the Bendigo Spirit stumbled at the last hurdle on Saturday night with their season coming to a close.
The Spirit's 93-74 loss to the Perth Lynx cost Bendigo its position in top four and the club will now miss the WNBL finals for the ninth season in a row.
Bendigo had been the form team of the competition heading into Saturday's night clash having won five games in a row and had its finals destiny in its own hands - win and they're in.
And the Spirit couldn't have made a better start to the contest, racing to a 27-16 lead at quarter-time.
But Perth - needing to win to give itself a shot at playing finals - absorbed the early challenge from Bendigo.
The Lynx trimmed their 11-point quarter-time deficit back to five points at half-time and then dominated the third term.
With 7:07 left in the quarter the Lynx had grabbed the lead after a three-pointer to Aari McDonald and then set about extending it.
Twice during the third quarter the Lynx led by 11 points, but facing a 66-55 deficit with 2:51 to play Bendigo closed out the term with a 7-2 run to trail by six points at the last change.
However, that would be as close as the Spirit got for the remainder of the match as Perth finished the game out with a 25-12 final term to win by 19 points and end Bendigo's season on a sour note given how well the side had been playing in the lead-up to Saturday night.
"I think it was a case of a number of very small things impacting the final outcome of the game in that second half," Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama said.
"Perth made some very tough shots, which is partly skills, partly luck, partly how they play and we have to give them credit for making those shots.
"I thought we were able to get some good shots in that second half and they were shots that you encourage the group to take, but they just didn't drop for us."
For the second year in a row the Spirit finish with a winning record of 11-10, but don't have a finals appearance to show for it.
"From a pure results perspective it looks as though we're no further advanced than we were last season," Kereama said.
"But from a cultural perspective we're leaps and bounds ahead of where we were. We've made some significant strides in that regards, but ultimately, we play to win games."
From a cultural perspective we're leaps and bounds ahead of where we were. We've made some significant strides in that regards, but ultimately, we play to win games- Kennedy Kereama - Spirit coach
Saturday night's season-ending game featured double-doubles from both Spirit captain Kelsey Griffin and Alex Wilson.
Griffin had 24 points and 12 rebounds, while Wilson combined 16 points with 12 rebounds as well as five assists.
It was the third double-double in a row to end the season for Griffin, whose 12 rebounds included five offensive boards.
Griffin, Wilson and Alicia Froling (17 points) combined to score 57 of Bendigo's 74 points.
It was a rough night at the free-throw line for the Spirit, who made just 10-of-20 foul shots.
At the other end the Lynx shot 15-of-39 from three-point range, including McDonald (five) and Amy Atwell (four) hitting a combined nine from long range.
McDonald (26) and Atwell (23) - a Bendigo Braves women NBL1 championship player last season - combined for 49 points.
It was the first game back at Red Energy Arena for Perth's Anneli Maley after departing Bendigo having played the previous two seasons with the Spirit.
Perth captain Maley had 11 rebounds and seven points.
