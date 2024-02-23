Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Updated

Fatal house fire in Kerang deemed not suspicious by arson detectives

Updated February 24 2024 - 4:40pm, first published 9:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A firefighter wearing breathing apparatus. Picture by Darren Howe
A firefighter wearing breathing apparatus. Picture by Darren Howe

UPDATED, 4.30pm: A Kerang house fire which left one person dead early on Saturday, February 24 has been deemed not suspicious.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.