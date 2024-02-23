Fatal house fire in Kerang deemed not suspicious by arson detectives

UPDATED, 4.30pm: A Kerang house fire which left one person dead early on Saturday, February 24 has been deemed not suspicious.
Detectives from the Arson and Explosives Squad and an arson chemist attended the property on Saturday morning, after a body was found.
Police said they would prepare a report for the coroner.
EARLIER: A person has been found dead after a fire ripped through a house in Kerang just after midnight on Saturday, February 24.
Emergency services were called to the incident at Lilac Avenue following reports of the fire.
"Sadly, a body was found inside the property once the fire was extinguished," Victoria Police said in a statement.
Police have established a crime scene and it detectives from the Arson and Explosives Squad as well as an arson chemist were expected to investigate on Saturday morning.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
