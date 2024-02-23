Work begins on new medical centre as Indigenous group outgrows old space

An Indigenous group has held a ceremonial groundbreaking for its new medical facility in North Bendigo.
Bendigo and District Aboriginal Co-operative's new medical centre was hoped to reduce GP and allied health waiting times, as well as expanding the numbers of services offered.
"We've outgrown our current facilities and are looking forward to increasing our capacity to meet the growing demand for local service." said BDAC chief executive, Dallas Widdicombe.
The new clinic would have medical facilities, including GP consulting rooms, spaces for Elders to gather and a dental clinic.
"On-site dental services are one of the elements that Community members are most excited about." said Mr Widdicombe.
The centre was expected to open in 2025 and the organisation would continue providing health and medical services on-site while it was being built.
BDAC provides medical services to the Dja Dja Wurrung community, as well as any Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people living on Country.
Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan was scheduled to speak at the ceremony, but was forced to send a representative while she attended to the bushfire in Avoca.
