'It's just a matter of waiting, really': evacuees find havens from bushfire

Former Bendigo resident Chris Hyde is camping by the Avoca River with his partner Meredith and dog Jess while they wait for the bushfire emergency to end.
"We've just come up from Mount Lonarch, we've got some land down there and the fire was only 15km away," he said.
"We just got told we had to move."
Residents fled to other areas as the bushfire - which started in dense bushland west of Ballarat and then spread north towards Avoca - left a trail of destruction.
They are nervously waiting for the crisis to pass.
Small hamlets such as Amphitheatre, Elmhurst, Landsborough and Mount Lonarch were in danger on February 23, forcing people to flee.
Mr Hyde said his property was fine and he was in close contact with his neighbours.
"We should be fine as long as the wind doesn't pick up," he said.
Mr Hyde spent much of his life in Maldon and Bendigo, where he went to school and worked.
Many people are camping in the Avoca area, which is just outside the region where authorities are telling people to leave.
People in Avoca looked out to a red sky in the south on Friday morning.
Some were on edge but all said it's a tight knit community where people help pull each other through.
Rachael Bayliss has lived in the area for 21 years and cannot recall a fire quite as big and ominous as this one.
"It's all a bit surreal," she said between serving customers at Shear Delights Bakery.
People who had been camping near the river had evacuated but many of the locals were planning to stay unless ordered to go, Ms Bayliss said.
Nearly 30 people had so far sought shelter at the Maryborough evacuation centre, with space for many more if needed.
Among them was Graeme. He and his wife slept in their car at the centre overnight.
"It was a bit colder but not too bad," he said.
Conditions were OK when the couple left but they wanted to be safe, not sorry, Graeme said.
It was not the first time they have evacuated.
"You just want to get home," Graeme said.
"it's just a matter of waiting, really."
Emma Little, acting chief executive at Central Goldfields Shire, has been helping co-ordinate the evacuation centre.
She expects more people to filter in throughout the afternoon.
"We can ramp up," she said.
"We've got the Salvation Army here and they are providing the bedding, the food and they are helping us respond to the changing numbers as they appear."
