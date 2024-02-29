People with disabilities fire up new work tools after visit from strangers

Peter Tubb cannot see himself working anywhere but PepperGreen Farm, a social enterprise that employs people with disabilities.
"The support we receive here is great," he said.
But it can be hard for PepperGreen Farm to afford equipment it relies on.
The farm has been able to update or replace their equipment "in bits and pieces" but, large-scale upgrades have been rare, Mr Tubb said.
The challenge has been eased thanks to an almost $115,000 donation from GlobalGiving, in partnership with AirBnB.
The money has helped workers like Mr Tubb get new equipment like a ride-on lawn mower, whipper snippers and leaf blowers.
Those tools will help with more than Peppergreen's farming operations.
The group offers gardening services for private, business and vacant properties. Mr Tubb hopes the latest upgrades will allow the farm to take on more customers.
"You never know what jobs are out there. We need the new equipment for new jobs," he said.
PepperGreen manager Jennie Walker was pleased the money was given with no requirements beyond being spent within 12-months.
"It's really good for us because the money's not attached to a project or a specific outcome," she said.
"So instead of buying one big thing, we could just go out and renew equipment."
AirBnB nominated PepperGreen Farms for the grant after some of its team members visited the site last year.
The only things Ms Walker had to do to was prove PepperGreen Farm is a not-for-profit organisation and register as a charity with GlobalGiving.
It seemed almost too good to be true.
"I did think it was a scam," she said.
