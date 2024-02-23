Bendigo Advertiser
Runners primed to have a crack at mile distance on track

By Nathan Dole
Updated February 23 2024 - 1:39pm, first published 1:38pm
Another big day of athletics action at the Flora Hill complex will be held on Saturday. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Another big day of athletics action at the Flora Hill complex will be held on Saturday. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

A MILE is on Saturday's field and track program to be run by Athletics Bendigo Region at the Flora Hill track.

