Runners primed to have a crack at mile distance on track

A MILE is on Saturday's field and track program to be run by Athletics Bendigo Region at the Flora Hill track.
The showdown of 1609 metres has drawn 11 entries.
Bendigo Harriers has the highest tally of entrants as Hunter Gill, Nicholas Hietbrink, Keelan McInerney and Ian Wellard are on the list.
Bendigo University's David Cripps, Mitch Fitzgerald and Grace Mulqueen will be up against Eaglehawk's Gordon and Lyla Muir, and Nicholas Siddall.
At 86-years-young, John Justice from South Bendigo will run another mile.
Although the Shield League season has been run and won there's plenty of incentives for athletes at Bendigo's meet.
It's not just about being first to the line or throwing further or jumping higher, but also aiming for personal bests.
On the track it will be another build-up for the upcoming Sally Conroy Memorial (200m) and Richard Kitt Memorial (1500m) to be run in Flora Hill.
First up on the track on Saturday will be the sprint hurdles of 110m, 100m, 90m and 80m from 1.30pm.
Other events to be contested are 100m, 400m, 3000m run, and 3000m walk.
First flights of field events are on from 1.30pm.
Pole vault stars Rhys Hansen, Jordyn Lewis and Emma Orme from South Bendigo will use this meet to tune-up for next weekend's round of action at the Victorian field and track titles.
Athletes to watch in the javelin include Eaglehawk's Daniel Chisholm, Bendigo Harriers' Josh Evans, Connor and Peter Clarke; and South Bendigo veterans Carol Coad and Joan Self.
The meet includes shot put and triple jump.
Meanwhile, all four Athletics Bendigo clubs are represented across this weekend's start to the Victorian field and track titles at Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium.
The action begins tonight and rolls through until Sunday afternoon.
Bendigo University's Abbey Reid, Kade Hutchinson and Avery McDermid will race the 1500m at the South Melbourne venue.
Bendigo Harriers in action will be Connor Clarke, Eliza Coutts, Jack Denton, Reeve Evans, Hailey and Scott Stubbs.
The Eaglehawk squad for week one of the titles is Andrea Archibald, Tahlia Blight, Olivia Graham, Cameron Greenwood, Juliet Heahleah, Lewis and Millie McIntosh, Jorja Morrison, Isabella Noonan, Nate Ralton, Cooper Richardson, Scarlett Southern, Fletch Watchman and Kate Wilson.
South Bendigo's Emma Berg, Amber Fox, Kai Norton, Jasper Seymour and Connor Wilson will be aiming to put the shot a long way.
Bloods' clubmates Tyler Fynch, Jake Hilson, Genevieve Nihill, Jemma Norton, Mia Schodde, Charlie Sullivan and Chelsea Tickell will all compete at Lakeside.
