What's On: soccer fun day, markets, morning tea and doll show and more

Bendigo is turning it on this weekend with events for the whole family to enjoy. Here's your comprehensive guide. Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact: Email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone 5434 4470
Bendigo's 31st Doll, Bear and Miniature is on at the showgrounds. There will be dolls of all kinds, teddies, miniatures, Scribbles face painting and much more. This year we will have a display of miniature houses in 1:48 scale, along with the Judged competition on display. Morning tea, lunch, and afternoon tea available. All proceeds to Bendigo Palliative Care Auxiliary. Something for everyone. For further information bendigodollshow@outlook.com or 0407880871. When: Saturday, February 24 from 9.30am to 4.30pm. Where: Exhibition Centre, Prince of Wales Showgrounds Bendigo.
Spring Gully United Soccer Club is hosting a Family Fun Day. Stanley Avenue, Spring Gully. The day will feature skills and drills, uniform sales and small games. Entry is gold coin donation and a barbecue at noon. New and returning players are welcome. When: Sunday, February 25 from 10am to noon for under 6 to under 10 and from 10am to 11am for under 12. From 11am to noon for under 14 to under 16. Where: Stanley Avenue, Spring Gully.
The Bendigo Share and Repair Shed are hosting an Art and Craft Destash Market with stallholders offering a range of items. While there, have a look at all their regular activities. When: From 10am-1pm on Saturday, February 24. Where: 120 Garsed Street, Bendigo.
The Intensive Care Auxiliary, Bendigo Health is hosting a morning coffee at the North Bendigo Bowls Club. Easy parking, raffle and lucky seat prizes. Bottomless tea and coffee and a lovely morning tea. Come along and make new friends and help us celebrate 45 years of fund raising for intensive and critical care. Further information, call Beth on 0429 011 447. When: Monday, February 26 at 10am. Where: North Bendigo Bowls Club, corner Fenton Street and Holmes Road.
In our time: four decades of art from China and beyond, a partnership with the the National Art School in Sydney, draws from the collection of Australian economist and diplomat Dr Geoff Raby AO, who served as the Australian ambassador to China from 2007 to 2011. Over a 35-year period beginning in the mid-1980s, Raby assembled a vibrant trove of works by more than 75 artists working in China and Australia. Themes explored include urban life, Chinese philosophy and cultural difference to social justice, human rights and nationhood. When: Friday, January 19 - Saturday, March 30 Where: La Trobe Art Institute, 121 View St, Bendigo VIC 3550, Australia
Since the nineteenth century, bridge has had a hold on the card game playing-population, and its popularity is proven at the Bendigo club. Learn to play one of the world's favourite games under experienced instructors, with structured lessons in a supportive learning environment. Five week course $80. When: Tuesday, February 20 - Tuesday, March 26 7-9pm. Where: Long Gully Community Centre, 23-29 Havilah Rd, Long Gully
Go back in time and have fun learning rock 'n' roll dancing with Rockin' '50s Rock 'n' Roll Club. Five week basic dance lessons, no partner required. Learn how they did it in the old days. $25 per person for five week course. Contact 0438 895 380. When: Wednesdays, 7.30pm-8.30pm (arrive 7.15pm on first night for registration) Where: The Bendigo Club, 22 Park Street, Bendigo
Spend some time outdoors and learn about one of Bendigo's best kept secrets, the Long Gully Community Garden. If you like what you see, join the volunteers and help make a difference in a welcoming and inclusive setting with the opportunity to share and learn new skills. The group works towards improving local food security, encouraging growing fresh food at home and creating a social environment. Meet Garden Facilitator Jonathan Ridnell and other people keen to develop their gardening skills and help at a Community Garden and learn about the proposed volunteer program for 2024. RSVP to garden@lgnc.org.au or 0419 461 308. When: Monday, February 26, 10am. Where: Long Gully Community Garden, 27 Energetic Street, Long Gully, VIC 3550
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria. This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
