Super start with ball - now can Jets finish off Kangaroo Flat?

STRATHFIELDSAYE will be striving to pick up from where it left off with the ball when it resumes its Bendigo District Cricket Association round 11 game against Kangaroo Flat at Dower Park on Saturday.
Defending 173, the Jets made the most of their 19-over crack with the ball against the Roos late last week sending the defending premiers to stumps at a precarious 4-60.
Daniel Barber (3), Chris Barber (9), skipper Jake Klemm (9) and Matt Dwyer (23) are the Kangaroo Flat batsmen dismissed already, with Dylan Klemm (10 n.o.) and Campbell Smith (2 n.o.) to resume the chase for the Roos.
Star all-rounder Chathura Damith has taken all four wickets for the Jets so far and will resume the game with figures of 4-28 from 10 overs.
Adam Burns, Brent Hamblin, Kenny Beith, Luke Stagg and Riley Burns are the players still to bat for the Roos as they pursue a further 114 runs needed for victory.
Both the Roos and Jets have plenty to play for, with second-placed Kangaroo Flat in a three-way fight with Strathdale-Maristians (1st) and Sandhurst (3rd) for the right to host a home semi-final.
And Strathfieldsaye is clinging on to its position in the top four by just percentage from Bendigo United.
BDCA round 11 state of play:
Eaglehawk 223 v Huntly North at Canterbury Park.
Bendigo United 193 v Sandhurst 1-31 at Weeroona Oval.
White Hills 282 v Golden Square at Scott Street.
Strathfieldsaye 173 v Kangaroo Flat 4-60 at Dower Park.
Strathdale-Maristians 268 v Bendigo at Bell Oval.
BDCA ladder:
Strathdale-Maristians (52), Kangaroo Flat (48), Sandhurst (46), Strathfieldsaye (36), Bendigo United (36), Bendigo (30), Golden Square (24), Eaglehawk (18), White Hills (18), Huntly North (0).
It's also day two of round 11 in the Emu Valley Cricket Association.
Among the four games is a crucial tussle between California Gully and Sedgwick, who along with Marong are eight points (less than a game) behind the fourth-placed Emu Creek.
The Rams compiled 7-263 declared set up by a 170-run opening partnership between Greg Thomas (112) and Bailey Ilsley (92).
The Cobras will resume Saturday at 0-32.
EVCA round 11 state of play:
Marong 191 v Spring Gully at Marong.
Axe Creek 149 v Emu Creek 1-8 at JG Edwards Oval.
Sedgwick 7-263 v California Gully 0-32 at California Gully.
United 5-279 v West Bendigo 3-38 at Ewing Park.
Mandurang bye.
EVCA ladder:
Mandurang (84), Spring Gully (72), United (72), Emu Creek (56), Marong (48), Sedgwick (48), California Gully (48), Axe Creek (24), West Bendigo (0).
