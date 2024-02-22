Central Victorian fire crews rush to help at Beaufort/Lexton blaze

Firefighters from central Victoria have returned after being dispatched to the bushfire raging west of Ballarat.
The fire has burnt at least 10,700 hectares near Beaufort and Lexton.
Two strike steams comprising 28 CFA personnel each were sent to Lexton and Maryborough about 3pm on Thursday, February 22 to take up strategic positions.
CFA District 2 commander Darren Eenjes said a strike team made up of trucks and brigades from the Strathloddon and Goldfields CFA groups travelled to Lexton and down into the Raglan area tasked with asset protection.
Crews from Carisbrook, Guildford, Talbot, Bealiba, Maryborough and Newstead made up the strike team.
The other strike team came from the Eppalock group which saw personnel from the Redesdale, Junortoun, Mia Mia, Mosquito Creek and Sedgwick fire crews sent to Maryborough.
"They were strategically pre-positioned at Maryborough to go forward to Lexton if required and/or provide protection and security from fires if they hit the Maryborough area," Mr Eenjes said.
The two strike teams were part of a taskforce made up of personnel from CFA districts, 2, 20 and 18.
"The taskforce leader for three strike teams was one of our commanders from here (District 2), Hugh Kelly."
Mr Eenjes said the teams were sent mainly for asset protection in the event of a wind change which could send the fire to Lexton and Amphitheatre.
He said all crews were home now, with some arriving back in central Victoria at 3am on Friday, February 23.
"We have no further involvement apart from district support teams of two commanders and two admin officers who will head to Ararat tomorrow for four days," Mr Eenjes said.
"We will wait to see if we receive any more movement orders today.
"We are the district co-ordination centre here at Kangaroo Flat and we can co-ordinate crews and teams and support fires wherever we're needed."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.