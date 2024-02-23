Gift tradition to continue at Castlemaine

CASTLEMAINE Gift organiser Darryl Nettleton says he is thrilled with the response from athletes and sponsors for this year's event.
More than 530 entries have been received across the multiple event program at Camp Reserve this Sunday, highlighted by the respective Men's and Women's Gifts (120m).
Both races carry $5000 in prize money.
In a move that has proven popular with athletes, the men's and women's 400m events are now worth $4000 apiece.
More than $31,500 in prize money will be up for grabs across the program.
Nettleton, who spent Friday marking the grass track at Camp Reserve, is anticipating a 'huge' day on Sunday.
With some athletes targeting dual events, he said the 530 entries equated to roughly 250 individual athletes - a 'pleasing' number considering the clash with the first weekend of the Victorian Track and Field Championships in Melbourne.
"We start at 10am for the heats of the Children's Gift for kids five to 13, before we fire up with the heats of the open 70m at 10.45am," he said.
"The 70m is worth $2500, which is probably the second or third richest 70m on the (Victorian) circuit.
"And the 400m is worth $4000, which puts us in the same ballpark as the Stawell Gift."
Nettleton said while sponsorship was 'half the battle' when it came to events the size and calibre of the Castlemaine Gift, that battle had been won this year.
"We have had some great sponsors come on board this year," he said.
"We've had a lot of retailers around town donate goods and prizes - big and small - which we really appreciate.
"It's a full day given we don't finish (the program) until about 6.40pm."
This year marks 102 years since the Gift was first run as a professional event on Camp Reserve.
Nettleton said while the athletics program had not run continuously throughout that time, the event was steeped in history.
"That's with the Victorian Athletic League involved - there were Gifts on the Camp before that," he said.
"But in this form it's been just over 100 (years).
"It hasn't been continuous, I've resurrected it twice. The first time it went for eight years and this time around it's been about eight years.
"It's a pretty big job putting it on. I guess you could say it's a labour of love."
In terms of the timing of some of the feature events, the 800m Open Sean Quilty Memorial final will be run at 1.50pm, followed by the open 3200m final at 3.15pm.
The Women's Gift final is at 3.50pm and the Men's Gift at 6.15pm.
The respective 400m finals will be run at 6.30pm (women's) and 6.40pm (men's).
