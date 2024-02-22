Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball
Photos

Boomers unleash last quarter burst to beat Korea in Bendigo

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated February 23 2024 - 3:21pm, first published February 22 2024 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Enzo Tomasiello

THE Australian Boomers unleashed a dominant last quarter to beat Korea by 14 points in their 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualifying game in Bendigo tonight.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.