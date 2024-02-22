BUSHFIRES: Warnings for fire in Avoca area, Elmhurst at high risk

Welcome to our live coverage of the bushfire situation in the Avoca area and areas north of the Buangor range.
Emergency warnings and advice messages are in place around the Amphitheatre, Landsborough and extending past Avoca towards Maryborough.
An emergency relief centre has been set up at the Princes Reserve in Maryborough.
On Thursday, there were 1000 firefighters battling the blazes and its associated fires, along with firefighting aircraft in the range.
A late wind change pushed the blaze north east towards Avoca, with a population of arpound 5000.
Thursday's weather presented a challenge for the firefighters, with temperatures reaching 34.5 degrees at Ballarat airport at 5.30pm, with wind gusts topping 35kmh about 2pm.
Today's weather is milder, with fire ratings downgraded.
Keep up to date in our live fire blog below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.