Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Live

BUSHFIRES: Warnings for fire in Avoca area, Elmhurst at high risk

Updated February 23 2024 - 4:59pm, first published 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The VicEmergency map of the fire as of 5pm on Friday, February 23.
The VicEmergency map of the fire as of 5pm on Friday, February 23.

Welcome to our live coverage of the bushfire situation in the Avoca area and areas north of the Buangor range.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.