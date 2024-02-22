Alleged bikies accused of brutal New Year's Eve attack face fresh evidence

A new witness and DNA material have been submitted as fresh evidence in the case against four Bendigo men charged over a violent New Year's Eve home invasion.
Three of the accused are alleged to be members of the Rebels motorcycle gang.
Mitchell Leo Davies, 30, Wayne Clancy, 41, Antonio Guarneri, 25, and Zachary Scullie, 29, face a suite of charges relating to the attack, including aggravated home invasion, intentionally causing serious injury in circumstances of "gross violence", reckless conduct endangering serious injury, affray, and possession of drugs and weapons.
Former jockey Zachary Scullie is not alleged to be a Rebels member.
The four are accused of chasing and ramming two men in a ute on Specimen Hill Road, breaking into a Laurel Street, Golden Square property which the two victims went to, and chasing their victims down when they escaped, seriously injuring both in separate incidents on December 31, 2022.
On Wednesday, the Bendigo Magistrates' Court was due to hear evidence and arguments relating to whether the matter would be sent to the County Court.
However, defence lawyers Damon Pica and Martin De Witt both sought an adjournment on behalf of their clients after receiving information about new evidence.
According to Mr Pica, he had only been made aware the previous afternoon that a new witness had given a statement.
This was damaging to his clients and he would seek to cross examine the witness, he said.
Gemma Overend from the Office of Public Prosecutions agreed there was more material to come in the case, including a victim impact statement and DNA material.
She acknowledged "identification" did "appear to be a live issue" with regard to some of the accused.
Mr De Witt noted that his client Antonio Guarneri had another matter before the court, in which his co-accused is his father, Frank Guarneri.
That case relates to the alleged "payback" assault of a man who gestured for Antonio Guarneri to slow down as he sped past on his motorbike in North Bendigo on May 15 last year.
Magistrate Trieu Huynh listed that matter for April 3 and adjourned the aggravated home invasion case until May 1, extending bail for the accused.
