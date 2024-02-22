Local swimming pools inundated as Bendigo bakes through hot day

Bendigo residents have flocked to local swimming spots, taking advantage of the soaring temperature to enjoy a day in the water.
The temperature peaked at 38 degrees on February 22, at around 4 o'clock.
The sweltering day comes after a hot night with the temperature dipping to only 17 degrees around 7 o'clock this morning.
Tomorrow promises some relief from the heat with a balmy maximum of 23, before heating back up in time for the weekend.
Despite the chance of rain early in the day, the Bureau of Meteorology has recommended sun protection from 9.50am until 5.20pm.
The hot day comes shortly after news emerged that Bendigo East Swimming Pool would close over the winter season. Despite the public rallying together to keep the pool open, it will close on Friday, April 12.
The date it will reopen is yet to be determined.
