Man caught on camera cutting down trees in Metcalfe State Forest

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 22 2024 - 6:00pm, first published 3:48pm
A photo of firewood. File picture
A 39-year-old Kyneton man has been ordered to pay $3000 after he pleaded guilty to illegally cutting firewood on public land.

