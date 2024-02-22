Man caught on camera cutting down trees in Metcalfe State Forest

A 39-year-old Kyneton man has been ordered to pay $3000 after he pleaded guilty to illegally cutting firewood on public land.
The man admitted to damaging wildlife habitat after he was caught on camera using a chainsaw to chop down native red stringybark trees in the Metcalfe State Forest in September 2022.
He was convicted on Friday, February 16 in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court.
In her sentencing, Magistrate Megan Aumair said there were lawful ways and times to collect firewood for personal use and permits were available for commercial purposes.
According to Parks Victoria, the Metcalfe State Forest was home to a range of native wildlife that relied on tree hollows for shelter, nesting, and protection from predators.
"The loss of these native habitat trees for personal gain is devastating and it will take hundreds of years to replace them, which is why offenders face significant fines or jail time," Parks Victoria ranger team leader Mathew Sobey said.
"The court result sends a clear message that illegal firewood theft for personal or commercial gain will not be tolerated on Victoria's public land."
Firewood could be collected from designated domestic firewood collection areas during collection seasons and can only be used for personal use. For details of where, when and what firewood can be collected, visit ffm.vic.gov.au/firewood/firewood-collection-in-your-region
People were urged to report any illegal cutting or removal of firewood to Parks Victoria on 131 963 or the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning on 136 186.
