Goers aiming to end Square's reign atop Lisa Chesters Shield

An inform Bendigo side is the final hurdle standing in the way of Golden Square claiming back-to-back Lisa Chesters Shield premierships.
This Sunday's BDCA women's first XI grand final at Junortoun pits the defending champions against a Goers outfit who come into the clash on a seven-game winning streak.
It's the first time since the 2019-20 season the Goers have made a first XI decider where they fell to a strong Kangaroo Flat team.
While in fine form, the Goers go in as underdogs against the seasoned campaigners of Square.
But with confidence sky high, there is a sense of freedom for the Goers, according to captain Amy Ryan.
"We're pretty excited as most of us haven't played in a first XI grand final," Ryan said.
"The past couple of years, we've been building our club culture to ensure all the girls get a go, and finally, that hard work is paying off.
"We're having fun playing with no fear, which is allowing us to bat freely and put the wins on the board.
"We're definitely feeling prepared, and we've got nothing to lose being the underdogs."
The record between the two sides this season is equal at 1-1, with the Goers winning their most recent meeting in round 11 by five wickets.
"We took a lot of confidence from that game, especially with one of our best players, Zoe Ross, missing that clash," Ryan said.
"But this will be a massive challenge as they've already proven they're a great team when it matters most."
That day was one of Square's only two defeats this campaign, and since then, they've been in ominous touch.
Their semi-final victory over White Hills broke plenty of records, with skipper Tammy Norquay (121 not out) and Sarah Mannes (142 not out) combining for a 287-run opening partnership.
Norquay told the Bendigo Advertiser that her side's batting depth is why she and Mannes can dominate at the top.
"We had a great win on the weekend, and all the hard work throughout the season has culminated in us playing in another grand final," Norquay said.
"Sarah and I work together a lot on how we bat as a partnership.
"We're in a good position because if it's not our day, we've got Sarah Perry, Liz Christie and Karmel McClure coming in down the order, which allows us to play our natural game."
Norquay (first), Mannes (third) and Perry (sixth) all sit in the top ten for most runs this season.
The strong Goers bowling attack led by Ross and Holly Ryan will be pivotal in curtailing the influence of Square's three gun bats.
While the stats suggest the Bulldogs should be firm favourites, Norquay believes the match is a toss-of-the-coin proposition.
"We've got a different team to last year's premiership side, so there's a couple of players who'll be there for the first time and will be nervous," she said.
"We spoke as a team on Wednesday night about our gameplan, and as long as we execute, we're confident it will get us the win.
"But I don't agree that they're the underdogs - it's 1-1 between us this season - and they've had a great year, which proves how well women's cricket is progressing in Bendigo."
California Gully face Maiden Gully Marist in the second XI final.
