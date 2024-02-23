Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Goers aiming to end Square's reign atop Lisa Chesters Shield

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated February 23 2024 - 3:42pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golden Square and Bendigo captains Tammy Norquay (left) and Amy Ryan ahead of their grand final on Sunday.
Golden Square and Bendigo captains Tammy Norquay (left) and Amy Ryan ahead of their grand final on Sunday.

An inform Bendigo side is the final hurdle standing in the way of Golden Square claiming back-to-back Lisa Chesters Shield premierships.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.