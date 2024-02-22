Basketball or art? You don't have to choose this weekend

Whether you are into basketball or prefer to spend your days at a gallery - there is something for you in Bendigo this weekend. Here is everything you need to know.
To kick off, Bendigo will host the Australian Boomers basketball team on Thursday, February 22.
The Boomers will play Korea at Red Energy Arena in what is their first game of qualifying for the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup.
The game is nearing a sellout, with the allocation for courtside and gold seats already gone. Limited tickets remain for silver and bronze seating and are available here.
If the game gives you basketball fever, you will not have to wait long to get your next fix.
Bendigo Spirit take on Perth Lynx at Red Energy Arena on Saturday, February 24.
The Spirit will be looking to keep their season alive after a win over University of Canberra Capitals last week.
Can't stand basketball? How about you go and check out an exhibition at La Trobe Art Institute.
In our time: four decades of art from China and beyond, a partnership with the the National Art School in Sydney, draws from the collection of Australian economist and diplomat Dr Geoff Raby AO, who served as the Australian ambassador to China from 2007 to 2011.
Over a 35-year period beginning in the mid-1980s, Raby assembled a vibrant trove of works by more than 75 artists working in China and Australia.
Themes explored include urban life, Chinese philosophy and cultural difference to social justice, human rights and nationhood.
And after that, hop in the car on Sunday, February 25 and get to the Castlemaine Artist's Market.
Held at Western Reserve, bag yourself a treasure for yourself or a unique gift, along with sumptuous take away stalls and quality coffee.
And just like that. There's your weekend, Bendigo. Enjoy.
