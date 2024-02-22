South Bendigo gets shot at elimination final redemption

Same time, same place 12 months on.
The Bendigo Premier League Bowls elimination final between South Bendigo and Bendigo East is a rematch of the same game last season, where the Magpies ended the Digger's quest for a four-peat.
The Diggers will be wary of a repeat with the Magpies in tremendous touch.
After a horrible start to the season, the Magpies have swooped on the competition to charge into the elimination final, winning five out of six matches post-Christmas, including victories over the Diggers and reigning premiers Bendigo.
Last year's runners-up are the form team of the competition after Moama and are primed for a finals campaign, according to skipper Marc Smith.
"You want to be in the best form possible at this time of year, and we're certainly pleased with how we're performing," Smith said.
"We've been playing for each other, and last week was a great, hard-fought battle which put that to the test.
"Eaglehawk put us under real pressure, and it was the perfect lead into finals."
After a stretch from rounds ten to 12, where they lost all three games, the Diggers have rediscovered their mojo and haven't lost in a fortnight.
Their round 13 triumph against the Royals proved they've still got what it takes against the competition's benchmark sides.
Diggers coach Brad Holland has been hard at work ironing out the chinks in his side armour but says his unit is ready for the battle.
"We've been working on some areas, and we're confident of bettering last season's result," Holland said.
"We've been ordinary at stages in terms of going in and out of games, but there's been a big focus on executing our strategies, and we've got a belief we can beat anyone, which that game against the Royals proved."
The previous meeting between the sides was a wet Thursday night clash in which the Magpies snuck home by six shots.
Holland and Smith both expect that game to have little bearing come the first bowl on Saturday.
A week off and a confirmed grand final berth are on offer for Moama and Bendigo.
The clear two best sides this season, Saturday's contest will likely be an entrée for the main course two weeks down the track.
Moama is on a 12-game winning streak, but domination of the regular season has become a tradition at the Steamers.
After two years of straight-set exits in a row, no club is under more pressure this finals series than the Steamers.
Royals coach Luke Hoskin finished the regular season as the competition's premier skipper, winning 12 of his 14 games and drawing one.
PREMIER LEAGUE:
South Bendigo vs Bendigo East at Bendigo
Moama vs Bendigo at Bendigo East
DIVISION 1:
Strathfieldsaye vs Kangaroo Flat at Marong
Marong vs Castlemaine at Strathfieldsaye
DIVISION 2:
Bendigo vs Bendigo East at Golden Square
South Bendigo vs Golden Square at Kangaroo Flat
DIVISION 3:
South Bendigo vs Castlemaine at Bendigo East
Heathcote vs Serpentine at South Bendigo
DIVISION 4:
White Hills vs Dingee at Woodbury
Woodbury vs Calivil at White Hills
DIVISION 5:
Woodbury vs North Bendigo at White Hills
Kangaroo Flat vs Strathfieldsaye at Marong
DIVISION 6:
Golden Square vs Eaglehawk at Kangaroo Flat
Castlemaine vs Inglewood at North Bendigo
DIVISION 7:
Golden Square vs South Bendigo at Kangaroo Flat
Strathfieldsaye Blue vs Strathfieldsaye Maroon at South Bendigo
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.