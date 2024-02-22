Promoted Kyneton District to face Strathdale first up in women's

KYNETON District will mark its promotion into the Central Victorian League 1 Women's soccer competition this year with a home game against Strathdale.
Kyneton District was last year's League 2 women's champions, earning the right to step up into the top division.
With Kyneton District promoted and no teams from last year relegated, the women's League 1 competition increases from seven teams to eight.
Kyneton District will host Strathdale at Barkly Square from 6pm on April 20 in its women's season-opener.
There will also be eight teams in the Men's League 1 competition.
Strathfieldsaye Colts United has been relegated following last year's winless season, while Shepparton has been promoted after winning the 2023 Men's League 2 championship.
The 2024 season begins on the weekend of April 20-21.
Defending men's champion Tatura begins the defence of its title against Shepparton South at Shepparton's McEwen Reserve.
As well as the championship, Tatura also completed the grand final double last year by beating Shepparton South 4-2.
And defending women's champions Strathfieldsaye Colts United begins its season at home against Eaglehawk.
Strathfieldsaye Colts United women were undefeated last season, which culminated in a 4-1 grand final win over Shepparton United.
"At this stage with still a couple of months to go it's all tracking along positively in terms of what clubs are telling us with their numbers," Bendigo Amateur Soccer League president Aaron Shooter said this week.
"We've had a handful of clubs that have been part of the Dockerty Cup, which is the precursor to the Australia Cup, which gives us a good indication that they are well set up heading into the season."
The Dockerty Cup features 134 clubs from across Victoria, with the first seven rounds of the competition also serving as preliminary rounds for the Australia Cup.
As well as Bendigo City FC, the knockout Dockerty Cup, which got under way earlier this month, also features BASL men's teams Shepparton United, Shepparton, Spring Gully United, Shepparton South, Golden City and Epsom.
Round two of the Dockerty Cup will be played this weekend.
Round two matches include:
Shepparton v Old Ivanhoe.
Bendigo City FC v Glen Waverley.
Shepparton United v Melton Phoenix.
Epsom v Heatherton United.
Spring Gully United v Western Eagles.
Saturday, April 20
Epsom v Eaglehawk
Spring Gully United v Shepparton United
Sunday, April 21
Shepparton v Strathdale
Shepparton South v Tatura
Saturday, April 27
Strathdale v Spring Gully United
Eaglehawk v Shepparton
Sunday, April 28
Shepparton United v Shepparton South
Tatura v Epsom
Saturday, May 4
Spring Gully United v Eaglehawk
Sunday, May 5
Shepparton v Epsom
Shepparton South v Strathdale
Tatura v Shepparton United
Sunday, May 12
Strathdale v Shepparton United
Epsom v Spring Gully United
Shepparton South v Shepparton
Eaglehawk v Tatura
Saturday, May 25
Strathdale v Eaglehawk
Epsom v Shepparton South
Sunday, May 26
Shepparton United v Shepparton
Tatura v Spring Gully United
Saturday, June 1
Eaglehawk v Shepparton South
Sunday, June 2
Shepparton v Spring Gully United
Shepparton United v Epsom
Tatura v Strathdale
Saturday, June 15
Strathdale v Epsom
Spring Gully United v Shepparton South
Shepparton v Tatura
Shepparton United v Eaglehawk
Saturday, June 22
Epsom v Tatura
Spring Gully United v Strathdale
Shepparton v Eaglehawk
Shepparton South v Shepparton United
Saturday, June 29
Strathdale v Shepparton
Eaglehawk v Epsom
Shepparton United v Spring Gully United
Tatura v Shepparton South
Saturday, July 6
Eaglehawk v Strathdale
Saturday, July 13
Spring Gully United v Tatura
Sunday, July 14
Shepparton v Shepparton United
Shepparton South v Epsom
Saturday, July 20
Epsom v Strathdale
Eaglehawk v Shepparton United
Shepparton South v Spring Gully United
Tatura v Shepparton
Saturday, August 3
Spring Gully United v Epsom
Sunday, August 14
Shepparton v Shepparton South
Shepparton United v Strathdale
Tatura v Eaglehawk
Saturday, August 10
Strathdale v Tatura
Epsom v Shepparton United
Shepparton South v Eaglehawk
Spring Gully United v Shepparton
Saturday, August 17
Strathdale v Shepparton South
Eaglehawk v Spring Gully United
Epsom v Shepparton
Sunday, August 18
Shepparton United v Tatura
Saturday, April 20
Spring Gully United v Shepparton United
Strath Colts United v Eaglehawk
Kyneton District v Strathdale
Sunday, April 21
Shepparton South v Tatura
Saturday, April 27
Strathdale v Spring Gully United
Eaglehawk v Kyneton District
Sunday, April 28
Shepparton United v Shepparton South
Tatura v Strath Colts United
Saturday, May 4
Spring Gully United v Eaglehawk
Kyneton District v Strath Colts United
Sunday, May 5
Shepparton South v Strathdale
Tatura v Shepparton United
Saturday, May 11
Eaglehawk v Tatura
Shepparton South v Kyneton District
Strathdale v Shepparton United
Strath Colts United v Spring Gully United
Saturday, May 25
Strathdale v Eaglehawk
Strath Colts United v Shepparton South
Sunday, May 26
Shepparton United v Kyneton District
Tatura v Spring Gully United
Saturday, June 1
Eaglehawk v Shepparton South
Sunday, June 2
Shepparton United v Strath Colts United
Tatura v Strathdale
Kyneton District v Spring Gully United
Saturday, June 15
Strathdale v Strath Colts United
Spring Gully United v Shepparton South
Sunday, June 16
Shepparton United v Eaglehawk
Kyneton District v Tatura
Saturday, June 22
Spring Gully United v Strathdale
Strath Colts United v Tatura
Sunday, June 23
Shepparton South v Shepparton United
Kyneton District v Eaglehawk
Saturday, June 29
Eaglehawk v Strath Colts United
Strathdale v Kyneton District
Sunday, June 30
Shepparton United v Spring Gully United
Tatura v Shepparton South
Saturday, July 6
Eaglehawk v Strathdale
Saturday, July 13
Spring Gully United v Tatura
Sunday, July 14
Shepparton South v Strath Colts United
Kyneton District v Shepparton United
Saturday, July 20
Eaglehawk v Shepparton United
Strath Colts United v Strathdale
Sunday, July 21
Shepparton South v Spring Gully United
Tatura v Kyneton District
Saturday, August 3
Spring Gully United v Strath Colts United
Sunday, August 4
Shepparton United v Strathdale
Tatura v Eaglehawk
Kyneton District v Shepparton South
Saturday, August 10
Strathdale v Tatura
Shepparton South v Eaglehawk
Spring Gully United v Kyneton District
Strath Colts United v Shepparton United
Saturday, August 17
Strathdale v Shepparton South
Eaglehawk v Spring Gully United
Strath Colts United v Kyneton District
Sunday, August 18
Shepparton United v Tatura
