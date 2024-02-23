This Ukrainian ambo wants a Bendigo-built Bushmaster. Here's why

There is a video of medivac driver Vitoos* cruising down a frozen Ukrainian highway with his military colleagues as the Red Hot Chili Peppers' song Around the World roars on the radio.
Everyone is smiling, but they might be more relaxed if their ambulance could withstand a Russian drone attack. It is something he is open to discussing when he agrees to a phone chat about his work, on the eve of the two year anniversary Russia's full-scale invasion.
"They tell me you are from the town where Bushmasters are made," Vitoos says, referring to the landmine-proof military trucks hailed as a symbol of Australia's support for Ukraine.
"This [vehicle] would be really, really, really beneficial."
Vitoos does not drive an armoured truck. He drives a vehicle Ukraine has pressed into service to fight Russian invaders - Mercedes Benz Sprinter van.
Only a few weeks ago, soldiers evacuating an injured person in his part of the warzone - in Ukraine's Donetsk region - were in an armoured truck that hit two anti-tank mines.
The driver died. Everyone else survived.
The sun has just set in Australia when Vitoos has time to call from Ukraine.
He talks about a friend of his who was in an unarmoured medivac vehicle attacked by a Russian FPV drone. The weapon burst through a window and exploded.
His friend filmed the aftermath of the attack. Their vision shows a green, mud-splattered truck with smashed windows and shrapnel damage.
It illustrates a chilling fact about the dangers medics face, Vitoos says. Russians are getting very good with combat drones. Some can manoeuvre the weapons into the cracks of trench shelters.
"The range and velocities of these drones are constantly increasing," Vitoos says.
No-one died in the blast Vitoos' friend was exposed to.
Not all medics are so lucky.
The Russians definitely target ambulances, according to Ukraine's ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko.
He says any help to get armoured ambulances would be greatly appreciated.
"As you know, Russia is on the offensive and casualties are quite high," Mr Myroshnychenko says.
"It often comes down to how quickly we can get the wounded to hospitals, and other places they can get this assistance."
Bushmasters are not the only type of landmine-proof vehicle allies have supplied but they come with the endorsement of Ukraine's elite airborne soldiers, who regularly tell Mr Myroshnychenko they are reliable, nimble and fast.
That includes troops in the 80th Air Assault Brigade, who have used Bushmasters during operations during bloody battles for the town of Bakhmut.
A video purported to be of an injured member of the 80th shows the challenges Ukraine faces when evacuating people from the front.
The five-minutes of vision posted to X - formerly Twitter - shows a team under heavy artillery fire as they drive the injured man over a bumpy dirt road, past a destroyed Russian vehicle.
The injured soldier is in intense pain when he is taken from the armoured vehicle and loaded into a medivac vehicle behind the frontlines.
This is the moment medivac drivers like Vitoos spring into action. They are charged with getting injured soldiers from evacuation points to hospital.
It can take Vitoos and his colleagues 15 to 30 minutes to get there, sometimes longer.
They do not just have to worry about drone attacks.
Warzone roads leave a lot to be desired at the best of times. They are even more hazardous at night, when the glow of a truck's lights can draw the enemy's attention.
"The headlights of my car are 70 per cent covered with tape," Vitoos says.
The dangers are enough to put anyone on edge.
Vitoos was once rushing down a night-time road when an owl swooped in front of his ambulance.
He instinctively covered his face with both arms. It was a split-second decision.
A moment later, he put both hands back on the steering wheel. It likely saved his life.
The owl survived, too.
Ukraine uses a hodgepodge of civilian and military vehicles to evacuate troops.
Medics work hard to keep everything on the road. No-one wants a breakdown mid-way through a job.
Vitoos says vehicles like Bushmasters could help colleagues whose ambulances are too small to stand in.
"In some, the medical team has to work on their knees or bent [over]," he says.
That makes things even harder during the bloodiest moments of fighting, when medivac teams could be moving two or three patients at a time, Vitoos says.
Those moments come regularly. Russia constantly attacks in Vitoos' region.
"This is the war. We are trying to keep the hold of, and defend, the frontline," he says.
The medic soon gives his farewells and hangs up the phone.
The sun is rising in Ukraine and he has work to do. It is time to turn up the radio.
* Vitoos asked for his military call-sign to be used for this story, in keeping with Ukrainian military regulations.
