Huntly Hotel revamp and 40 pokies should be approved, council told

Greater Bendigo councillors have been urged to sign off on Huntly Hotel renovations despite opposition over gambling machines.
The major extension to the pub and restaurant on the Midland Highway would include a new sports bar, expanded outdoor area, larger children's playroom, function room and new car park.
Council officers said elected officials should back the renovations and hotel owners would still need permission for 40 gambling machines from the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission.
The commission was to decide whether the hotel was an appropriate location for the machines, and what the social and economic impacts of them were.
The council was seeking specialist advice about the application and its Reducing Harm from Gambling policy which it would use in submission to the gambling commission, a spokesperson said.
Eight members of the public have objected to the hotel's plans through the council's planning process. Two supported it.
Objectors were concerned the new gambling machines would lead to an increase in financial harm and social impacts of gambling addiction, anti-social behaviour and crime, and inappropriate messaging to children.
Concerns were also raised about traffic impacts such as increased turning movements on the Midland Highway, and noise and nuisance from the expansion.
A new right turn lane would be created from the highway to a new carpark.
Council officers said the access was acceptable and the proposal was subject to Department of Transport and Planning conditions such as signage and lighting.
The applicant submitted an acoustic report which stated noise impacts would be "appropriately controlled" and would need to submit a Noise Management Plan before work started on the development.
The pub owners also have an application with the City of Greater Bendigo for a new motel, opposite the Huntly Hotel.
The proposed extension would increase the number of patrons at the pub from 450 to 570, however operating hours were not proposed to be extended.
The pub's beer garden would be limited to 220 patrons until 10pm, reducing to 140 between 10pm and 11pm.
The existing car park would be built on, and a new 86-space carpark would be built on land next door, currently occupied by a house.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.