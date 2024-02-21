Empty homes haunted by drug dealers, vandals, nearby resident says

Drug dealers have been using the old Sandhurst Centre in North Bendigo to do business says a nearby resident who has called for the dilapidated site to be sold off.
The resident wants the state government to take action at the former disability housing property in Finn Street, eight years after it closed.
The large slice of land was home to 29 people at the time it was shut down. It is now littered with the shells of old buildings, broken glass and plaster torn from walls.
Brad* lives in the area and says he has reported suspected drug deals to police on several occasions.
"Why else is one car rocking up at 2am, and another car rocking up five minutes later?" he said.
"People go in there and smash windows for fun, and trash the place. It's disgusting."
The site includes at least eight buildings and multiple sheds, along with a basketball hoop, what appears to have once been a bus stop and open space.
An old car stood idle in one corner when the Bendigo Advertiser visited the site in November. Graffiti lined walls of the buildings on site.
One piece spray-painted on a footpath read "you are being watch" (sic).
Here's what the site looked like when the Advertiser visited:
The Sandhurst Centre opened in 1955 and reached a population of 90 young men in the late 1960s.
In 2013, the state government committed $7.9 million to build new accommodation homes for the centre's then 29 residents.
At the time it was one of only two remaining government-run disability institutions in Victoria.
Fences and gates were padlocked when the Advertiser visited but access was gained through holes in the fence, much like the way drug dealers and squatters do, according to Brad.
He sometimes sees someone mowing the site's extensive lawns.
"That's good in a way, but it's also a waste of taxpayers' money in the sense that they could be selling the land," he said.
"Selling this site would not solve all the state's debt problems. But if this is not being sold, are there other sites across Victoria like it?"
The situation has concerned upper house MP Gaelle Broad, who raised the matter in parliament on Tuesday, February 21.
"I ask the minister to explain why the government has let the site go to waste for eight years, because it is now in a state of disrepair," the opposition Nationals representative said in parliament.
The government is being approached for comment.
* Brad asked for his real name not to be used
