How To Prepare The Ultimate Good Friday Menu

As we head into Easter, these incredible easy dishes will help us remember why we celebrate. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Whether you personally celebrate Easter or not, it goes without saying that Good Friday serves as the perfect opportunity to gather with family, friends and loved ones for a delicious meal and even better company.



If you're in charge of hosting this year's Good Friday gathering, you may already be trying to come up with ideas on what to serve your guests.



Luckily, planning the perfect feast doesn't have to be stress-inducing.

Today, we share all the perfect elements that go into preparing the ultimate Good Friday meal menu.



As we head into Easter, these incredible easy dishes will help us remember why we celebrate. Read on to find out more.

Choose The Perfect Starter

The key to starting your Good Friday feast on a good note (no pun intended), is to choose a variety of different starters that adults and kids of all ages can enjoy.



Generally, we suggest picking one starter dish that will appeal to the little ones, and at least two other dishes that the adults can pair with different types of white wine.



Extra points if you include seafood into at least one of your starters, because it is Good Friday after all.

Here are three of our favourite Good Friday starters that are guaranteed to impress:

Image Credit: Delicious

Coconut Prawns

Ingredients:

175g plain flour

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1 egg

2/3 cup (160ml) iced water

1 1/4 cup (60g) panko breadcrumbs

60g dried shredded coconut

24 green king prawns, peeled, tails intact

Sunflower oil, to deep fry

Method:

Prepare batter by sifting 125g flour, baking powder and a pinch of salt into a bowl. Make a well in the centre and break in the egg, then whisk in the cold water to make a smooth batter. Combine breadcrumbs and coconut in a bowl. Place remaining 50g flour in a separate bowl. Working with 1 prawn at a time, coat in plain flour, shaking off any excess. Holding the prawn by the tail, dip into the batter, letting any excess batter drip back into the bowl. Roll the prawn in the coconut and breadcrumbs mix, pressing down so the mixture sticks. Place prawn on a plate lined with baking paper and repeat until all prawns are coated. Fill the saucepan or deep-fryer with oil and heat to 180°C. Working in batches, deep-fry prawns for 1-2 minutes until golden and crisp. Drain on a paper towel and serve with your favourite dipping sauce.

Kid-Friendly Devilled Eggs

Ingredients:

6 hard-boiled eggs

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon mustard

1 teaspoon white vinegar

teaspoon salt

teaspoon black ground pepper

teaspoon smoked paprika

Chopped herbs, for garnish

Method:

Remove the yolks from your hard boiled eggs and place in a medium mixing bowl. Set egg whites aside. Using a fork, mash the yolks until crumbly. Add mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, salt, pepper and smoked paprika. Mix together until smooth and creamy. Spoon the mixture in a piping bag fitted with a large star tip and pipe the mixture into the egg whites in a circular motion starting at the edges and ending in the centre until they are filled. You can also just use a spoon to scoop the mixture into the egg whites. Sprinkle paprika and/or chopped herbs on top. Serve immediately, or place in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

Easy Tomato Bruschetta

Ingredients:

4 Roma tomatoes, pitted and diced

1/4 red onion, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

5 fresh basil leaves, chopped

2 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Crusty Bread, to serve

Balsamic Glaze, to serve

Method:

In a medium mixing bowl, add tomatoes, red onion, garlic, basil, olive oil and salt and pepper. Toss to combine and store in the refrigerator for one hour to help bring out the flavours. When ready to serve, start by toasting slices of your favourite crusty bread. Top each toasted slice with a spoonful of the tomato mixture. Drizzle the balsamic glaze on top and serve.

Wow Your Guests With A Spectacular Main

Now that your starters are out of the way, it's time to brainstorm a spectacular main meal that is guaranteed to wow your guests. Classically, fish has been the dish of choice at Good Friday's main family meal. However, that doesn't mean that your star dish has to be boring - there are numerous ways to prepare a wide variety of different fish dishes that will pack a punch with minimal effort.

Here are 2 of our favourite Good Friday main meals that will help you rediscover your passion for fish:

Whole Baked Snapper With Salsa Verde

Ingredients:

1 bunch thyme

1/4 bunch flat-leaf parsley

1 bay leaf

10 fennel fronds

2kg whole snapper, cleaned

1 lemon, halved

150ml extra virgin olive oil

Salsa Verde:

1 bunch flat-leaf parsley, leaves finely chopped

1 bunch basil, leaves finely chopped

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

1 anchovy fillet in oil, drained, finely chopped

100g pitted green olives, roughly chopped

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon, flesh segmented, chopped, juice reserved

150ml extra virgin olive oil

Method:

Preheat the oven to 190°C. Line a large baking tray with baking paper. Place thyme, parsley, bay leaf and 7 fennel fronds inside the fish cavity. Squeeze juice of 1/2 lemon over fish, then place the lemon half inside the cavity. Place fish on the prepared baking tray and bake for 20 minutes or until just cooked through. Heat grill to high heat and cook fish under grill for a further 8 minutes or until skin is lightly charred. 2 Squeeze over juice from remaining 1/2 lemon and drizzle with oil. Scatter with remaining torn fennel sprigs. For salsa verde, place herbs, garlic and anchovy in a bowl or food processor and stir (or pulse if using processor) to combine. Stir in olives. Add lemon zest, flesh and reserved juice to the mixture. Stir in oil and season to taste. Dollop salsa onto fish and serve.

One-Pan Thai Salmon

Ingredients:

2 tbsp vegetable oil

2 shallots, thickly sliced

1 green chilli, slices

300g baby new potatoes, quartered

1 lemongrass stalk, bruised

4 tbsp Thai green curry paste

400g can coconut milk

200 ml vegetable stock

2 tbsp fish sauce

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 zucchini, trimmed and peeled into ribbons

100g baby spinach

4 skinless salmon fillets

3 limes, 2 juiced plus 1 cut into wedges to serve

3 spring onions, finely sliced (optional)

Handful of coriander or Thai basil, roughly chopped, to serve

Method:

Heat the oven to 200C/180C fan. Put the oil in a deep roasting tin and toss through the shallots, chilli, potatoes and lemongrass. Roast for 10 mins until fragrant, keeping an eye on the shallots to ensure they don't burn. Remove from the oven and stir in the curry paste to coat everything. Return to the oven for 2 mins until its aroma is released before mixing in the coconut milk and 200ml stock. Put back in the oven again for 15-20 mins until the sauce is slightly thickened and the potatoes are turning tender. After 20 minutes, season to taste with the fish sauce and sugar, then stir through the courgette ribbons and spinach. Add another 50ml-100ml stock now if the sauce is too thick. Place the salmon fillets in the sauce and bake for a further 10-15 mins until the salmon is cooked to your liking. Lastly, add the lime juice and taste the sauce for a balance of sweet and sour, adding more lime juice and fish sauce, if you like. Scatter over the spring onions, herbs and chilli. For a more filling meal, serve with rice or noodles and the lime wedges on the side.

Top Tip: Learn how to cook the perfect fragrant Thai jasmine rice here.

Sweeten The Deal With Some Showstopping Desserts

Last but not least, no Good Friday meal menu is complete without at least one or two amazing desserts to sweeten the deal. Sure, there's plenty of room for chocolate on Sunday, but that doesn't mean that you can't treat yourself to a gooey Hot Cross Bun Bread Pudding or a light and luscious mousse on Friday. Afterall, desserts are an important part of a meal because they provide a sweet ending to a savoury dish (and they make you happy too).

Here are 2 of our favourite Good Friday desserts that are certain to put the finishing touches on your wonderful lunch or dinner feast:

Hot Cross Bun Bread Pudding

Ingredients:

300 ml thickened cream

600 ml milk

4 eggs

100g golden caster sugar

1 1/2 tsp vanilla essence

8 hot cross buns

40g soft butter

100g marzipan, cubed

3 tbsp chunky marmalade

Icing sugar, for dusting

Method:

Heat oven to 170C/150C fan. Warm the thickened cream and milk in a pan over a gentle heat. Whisk the eggs, sugar and vanilla together with a fork in a large bowl, then gradually add the warm cream mixture. Halve the buns and spread with the butter. Arrange in a large shallow ovenproof dish, dot with the marzipan and brush the marmalade on top. Pour over the prepared cream mixture and set aside to soak for 15 mins. Press the buns down into the custard mixture as they soften. Bake for 50 mins until set, then remove and allow to stand for 10 mins. Dust lightly with icing sugar and serve while still warm.

Mixed Berry Eton Mess

Ingredients:

500 grams fresh strawberries, plus extra for serving

125 grams fresh raspberries, plus extra for serving

30g caster sugar

360 ml thickened cream

120g mascarpone cheese

70 grams store bought meringues

Method:

Quarter and hull strawberries and place in a large bowl. Add raspberries. Sprinkle over sugar and stir until all the fruit is coated. Set aside. In a separate bowl, whip cream using an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Stir through mascarpone cheese. Crush meringues, using your hands. In a large bowl, gently fold together the fruit, whipped cream and crushed meringue. Serve Eton Mess in individual bowls or glasses, and top with extra fresh fruit.

Learn more about the origin of Eton Mess here.

________________

And there you have it - everything you need to know about preparing the ultimate Good Friday meal menu, with some bonus recipes to help you kickstart your menu planning. Good Friday may be all about fish, veggies and avoiding excesses, but that doesn't mean it can't be delectable.