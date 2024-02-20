Four arrested, weapons and stolen cars seized, after 'violent' break-ins

Four people have been arrested after a string of home burglaries including a "violent" break-in at Golden Square.
A man, teenager and a woman, were arrested by police at a property in Sutton Street, Maryborough on Tuesday, February 20 around 2.50pm.
Police also found a .223 bold action rifle with scope, alleged imitation Glock style handgun, ammunition, stolen registration plates and an axe at the property.
A second woman handed herself into a local police station on the same day, and brought with her a 2015 Mercedes SK15 believed stolen in an aggravated burglary in Kennington earlier this month.
The arrests follow an extensive investigation following four aggravated home invasions at properties in:
A 34-year-old woman and 26-year-old man, both of no fixed address, were charged with four counts of aggravated home invasion, kidnapping and firearm offences.
A 26-year-old woman from Maryborough was charged with three counts of aggravated burglary and the 17-year-old boy was charged with one count of aggravated burglary.
An allegedly stolen Kia Optima was also seized believed stolen from an aggravated burglary in Tootgarook this month.
The man and two women have all been remanded to appear before Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, February 21.
