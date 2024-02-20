Wellbeing centre drug dealer gets chance to fight health-related addiction

A man caught in the carpark of the Gurri Wanyarra Wellbeing Centre with heroin and a trafficable quantity of ice was in the grip of addiction that developed as a result of his physical illness, the Bendigo Magistrates' Court has heard.
Liam James Dunlop, who appeared before Magistrate Trieu Huynh on February 14, was apprehended by police on August 11 last year with ziplock bags containing 15.89 grams of methamphetamine and 1.23g of heroin, as well as a set of scales, two knives and a "not insignificant" sum of cash.
He had also been charged in relation to a series of text messages indicating he was dealing drugs, the court heard.
In not contesting the charges, defence lawyer Damon Pica said his client had a longstanding substance abuse issue with opioids and heroin as a result of a condition akin to stomach cancer.
He had been diagnosed in 2016 with Lynch syndrome, something his mother told the lawyer had "killed off most of the men" on his father's side of the family.
After surgery to have part of his colon removed in 2016 Mr Dunlop became opioid addicted, Mr Pica said, and started "doctor shopping", before turning to heroin.
Information from Bendigo Health showed he suffered from depression and anxiety as well as extensive medical issues, his lawyer said.
His client was a qualified mechanical engineer with three children, who he hadn't seen for a year-and-a-half, as his life spiralled out of control, according to Mr Pica.
The lawyer had been instructed that his client was handed the package by someone he had just met in the carpark, who then left immediately, before the police arrived.
Magistrate Thieu Huynh said that given the accused's addiction, he didn't believe the story.
However, Mr Pica argued that in any event Mr Dunlop accepted responsibility for what he was found with.
The quantity of methylamphetamine was five times the trafficable quantity, the lawyer agreed.
Mr Dunlop was supported by a close friend in court, who had "done everything in her power to get him on the straight and narrow," Mr Pica said.
"He does want to get on top of this addiction. It's ruined his life," he said.
The magistrate indicated he was prepared to defer Mr Dunlop's sentence, and if he could demonstrate he was able to lead a drug-free, "pro-social" life, Mr Huynh would sentence him solely to a community service order.
If not, Mr Dunlop would face a sentence of six months in prison, he said.
Mr Pica said his client accepted the sentence indication and Mr Huynh warned he had a long road ahead of him.
Mr Dunlop is due to appear in court again on March 19.
