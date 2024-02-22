Amazing renovation of Victorian era home

Bendigo is a place that likes to acknowledge its past.
And that's a good thing. There's a remarkable number of 19th century buildings not only still standing but so lovingly renovated and improved upon that they look like they were built yesterday.
This is one such outstanding example, and not only does it look fantastic, it's also bigger than it once was but you'll have a hard time telling what's been added to the structure and what was originally here.
Built in around 1891, sales agent Kaye Lazenby said the vendor's own research indicates its first owners were the Scott family who also owned and ran a local flour mill (which we believe, based on the timing as much as anything, is likely to have been the steam-powered Grimsby Roller Flour Mill where the repurposed buildings still stand at 33 to 35 Wills Street).
The modern renovations were completed ten years ago, and they took around seven years of work with involvement from various trades and a local builder. And it shows because the quality of the end result is spectacular.
It's also as fresh as it gets, thanks to being re-stumped and re-wired, along with the installation of hydronic heating, evaporative cooling, reverse-cycle air-conditioning, and double glazing in this double-brick home. It even has 3.4kW of solar to reduce the energy bills.
Inside this home is a delightful blend of original restored features like the fireplaces, doors and associated hardware with a thoroughly modern refit in areas like the bathrooms, kitchen and dining space.
The layout has a formal lounge at the front, four bedrooms (or three plus a study), and a large open-plan kitchen-dining-living space towards the rear.
The main bedroom has a large built-in robe and a hotel-style ensuite which includes a stone-topped vanity and full-wall marble-look tiling.
With a large garage and workshop (with side access from Rosalind Street and inclusive of a powder room for added convenience for the hobbyist or handyperson), along with a studio, and a cellar, on a large block of about 1012 square metres, the property as a whole would suit a large variety of people.
The location is also as ideal as it gets.
"You can walk to school, the shops, the movies; whole family can walk to wherever the want to go," Kaye said.
