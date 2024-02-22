Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Amazing renovation of Victorian era home

By House of the Week
February 22 2024 - 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amazing renovation of Victorian era home
Amazing renovation of Victorian era home

4 BED | 2 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 16 Bancroft Street, Bendigo
  • $1,950,000
  • AGENCY: DCK Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Kaye Lazenby 0407 843 167
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Bendigo is a place that likes to acknowledge its past.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.