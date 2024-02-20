Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Vandals strike at Jacinta Allan's Bendigo offices, again

Gabriel Rule
Tom O'Callaghan
By Gabriel Rule, and Tom O'Callaghan
Updated February 20 2024 - 3:32pm, first published 2:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A photo of the graffiti at Jacinta Allan's Bendigo office. Picture supplied
A photo of the graffiti at Jacinta Allan's Bendigo office. Picture supplied

"Faceless, violent cowards" have again vandalised offices in Bendigo, earning a rebuke from premier Jacinta Allan.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Rule

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.