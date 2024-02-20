Vandals strike at Jacinta Allan's Bendigo offices, again

"Faceless, violent cowards" have again vandalised offices in Bendigo, earning a rebuke from premier Jacinta Allan.
"This behaviour is disgraceful," she said after the second incident at the Mollison Street property in a month.
At least one person sprayed red paint graffiti on the windows of Ms Allan's offices on Monday, February 19, at about 12.45am.
That appears to have included writing "GUTLESS", "HEARTLESS" and "SPINELESS" on windows, along with the logo of the Animal Liberation Front.
Some law enforcement groups describe the Animal Liberation Front as a far-left extremist group.
It describes itself as an international, leaderless resistance that engages in illegal, direct action for animal liberation.
Police are yet to confirm whether the latest act of vandalism is linked to two masked people captured on CCTV cameras throwing a brick through a window at the property on February 2.
The Bendigo Advertiser has seen an anonymous claim online that the earlier act was linked to the government's position on duck hunting, but has not been able to confirm the connection.
The first act of vandalism came in the days after Victoria's government greenlit the 2024 duck hunting season despite a Labor-led inquiry recommending the practice be banned.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
