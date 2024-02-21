Protection extended for man assaulted, threatened by neighbour over dog

Two elderly rural neighbours who have had confrontations over a dog and a horse, appeared in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Friday to resolve the question of a police intervention order.
John Nawn and William Clarke, of Majorca, had been involved in disputes over several years, the court heard, and the issuing of an intervention order seemed to have de-escalated the animosity between them to an extent.
But Mr Nawn, the respondent in the police application to extend the order first made in September 2021, took a proactive approach to opposing it.
Carrying a briefcase and wearing a suit he fronted the court on February 16 to represent himself, producing detailed lists of questions for witnesses he planned to call.
These included several police officers he had subpoenaed to give evidence about their role in the matter, including alleged failures to investigate his version of events or take his statement.
The court heard the initial intervention order against Mr Nawn was based on events of November 1 and November 8 2020.
According to his neighbour, Mr Clarke, on November 1 Mr Nawn had "knocked [him] around" after his dog got out and "got into his place".
"[He] punched me in the face twice, knocked me to the ground and threatened me while I was on the ground, told me to do the fences and that," Mr Clarke said.
The attack, which also involved a slap to the face, broke Mr Clarke's tooth, fractured his cheekbone and left him experiencing dizzy spells for a couple of weeks, he said.
According to the police, a week later Mr Nawn attacked two of Mr Clarke's friends, punching one and head-butting the other, then leaving and returning with a tomahawk, which he attempted to attack one of them with.
He was convicted of assaulting the pair, and of intentionally causing injury to one and recklessly causing injury to the other.
However, while questioning a police witness in the court, Mr Nawn claimed he had himself been stabbed in the incident, handing the police officer pictures he said depicted his own bloody injuries.
"I think you'll remember I was hit over the head with a beer bottle and wire cutters," he told Mr Clarke.
But Mr Nawn didn't provide any formal evidence about his side of the story.
Another incident, on June 10 2022 allegedly involved Mr Nawn threatening to kill his neighbour near Mr Clarke's gate.
Although Mr Clarke believed he had dashcam footage of the exchange, the USB he provided to Maryborough Police turned out not to contain any relevant recordings.
Cross-examined by his neighbour about the incident, Mr Clarke admitted he had told him he would end up in jail but denied he had driven behind him and his horse, "pumping the horn" and trying to scare the animal.
Mr Clarke said he often got stuck behind Mr Nawn and his horse and on this occasion had been running late for an appointment.
It was "an exaggeration" to say he had hit his neighbour's jacket while driving behind him, he said, insisting he had been scared of Mr Nawn.
"I'm shit frightened because I can't fight, I'm a cripple and slowly dying of old age," he told the court.
"He's a trained fighter, a boxer and admitted to me the first time I met him that he had a bad temper."
In a further incident described to the court, on December 15 2022, Mr Nawn allegedly sat directly behind Mr Clarke in the Maryborough courthouse and glared at the back of his head in an attempt to intimidate him.
Mr Nawn questioned a police officer closely about the "threatening incident", suggesting he had misinterpreted the situation and that it wouldn't have occurred because he always carries a book with him.
Mr Nawn put to Maryborough police officers that they had "conspired with other officers" in the handling of his case.
"I believe it's been a malicious prosecution," he told the court. "I believe I'm innocent of all charges."
Judicial registrar Gavin Green reminded Mr Nawn that he was not charged with anything.
After questioning several witnesses and suggesting the police version of events was incorrect, Mr Nawn - who told the court that, like his neighbour, he had a bad heart - appeared to suddenly give up on his opposition, declining to give evidence and saying to continue would be a waste of the court's time.
In deciding the matter Mr Green noted Mr Nawn's failure to provide the court with alternative evidence about the events.
The judicial registrar found Mr Nawn appeared "to be somewhat fixated on the dispute he's had with his neighbour" and said that he saw no evidence the police had conspired to pervert the course of justice.
He also noted Mr Nawn had three relevant prior convictions - for unlawful assault, in 2011, recklessly causing injury, in 2006, and intentionally causing injury, in 1998.
Mr Nawn had, as recently as the week before, thrown rocks and sticks at Mr Clarke's car, waited at the gate for him and blocked the road with his horse, Mr Green concluded, referring to other evidence given by Mr Clarke.
The judicial registrar imposed an order of a five-year extension of the intervention order, until February 2029, prohibiting Mr Nawn from stalking, communicating with, committing prohibited behaviour against, or going within 50m of his neighbour's house.
