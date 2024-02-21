Bendigo Advertiser
Protection extended for man assaulted, threatened by neighbour over dog

JD
By Jenny Denton
February 22 2024 - 4:30am
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Two elderly rural neighbours who have had confrontations over a dog and a horse, appeared in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Friday to resolve the question of a police intervention order.

JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

