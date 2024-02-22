Bendigo Advertiser
A beautiful California style bungalow

By Feature Property
February 22 2024 - 5:20pm
3 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 7 Ophir Street, Golden Square
  • $680,000 - $740,000
  • AGENCY: Team Real Estate Bendigo
  • CONTACT: Linda Currie 0438 381 900
  • INSPECT: 10-10.20am Feb 24

Built in the style of a California bungalow this home sits high on the 855 square metre allotment.

