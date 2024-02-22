A beautiful California style bungalow

Built in the style of a California bungalow this home sits high on the 855 square metre allotment.
Meanwhile inside you'll find a blend of classic features and modern upgrades which include a renovated bathroom.
Other appealing features include the hardwood floors, ornate high ceilings, leadlight windows, an open fireplace, and picture rails.
The current owners have been here for 35 years and made many improvements in that time, along with taking great care of it.
One such upgrade is the large dining room at the rear of the home that leads directly out onto a huge covered outdoor living area with a pitched roof. From here you can see the landscaped low-maintenance yard.
The bedrooms are a good size and one of them now has a purpose-built office desk and built-in robes.
A renovated bathroom has an extra shower and there's a toilet in the large laundry.
The kitchen has timber cabinets, a large gas cooker in the original fire location inclusive of mantle, plus a dishwasher.
Wide side access down the left to the powered garage-workshop is handy, plus there is plenty of room for off-street parking.
Sitting a mere 2km from Bendigo's CBD and close to all amenities, the location is fantastic too.
