All things weird-and-wonderful at the Maldon Antique and Collectibles Fair

Updated February 21 2024 - 10:37am, first published 6:30am
Charlie Scobie at his stall for the Maldon Antique and Collectibles Fair. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Charlie Scobie at his stall for the Maldon Antique and Collectibles Fair. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Collectors from far-and-wide descended on central Victoria over the February 17 - 18 for the 16th edition of the Maldon Antique and Collectibles Fair.

