All things weird-and-wonderful at the Maldon Antique and Collectibles Fair

Collectors from far-and-wide descended on central Victoria over the February 17 - 18 for the 16th edition of the Maldon Antique and Collectibles Fair.
Fair director Mark Blythe said while numbers were down from previous years, the assortment of collectibles on show was just as vast.
"A lot of antique fairs have been hit hard with the economy tightening ... I mean you're not selling anything essential," he said.
A $10,000 saddle from the 1850s, soldier's armour, and 400-year-old matchlock pistols, were just some non-essential, but weird-and-wonderful, things attendees had the opportunity to take home at the fair.
"Plus the usual bric-a-brac ... and the habitual cups and saucers," Mr Blythe said.
Check out photos from the 16th Maldon Antique and Collectible Fair below:
Despite a lower turn out for the 2024 event, Mr Blythe looked forward to putting on the 17th edition of the Maldon Antiques and Collectible Fair in 2025.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.