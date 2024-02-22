Meticulously renovated modern sophistication

If there are two things Aussies like in their homes it would be spaciousness and beautiful presentation.
Meticulously renovated, this four bedroom home (plus a study) has modern design elements throughout and follows the popular trend of a neutral colour scheme, in this case combining warm timbers and crisp whites with some marble textures.
As such, the kitchen has solid timber cabinets and stone benchtops. It also has brand new appliances and the adjoining laundry is big enough to serve as a butler's pantry.
The home's layout also includes two large and separate living areas, one of which is the formal living room at the front of the home, while the other is a family room featuring a lovely open fireplace.
The main bedroom has an ensuite while the family bathroom has been redesigned to integrate a semi-freestanding tub, a timber vanity and a luxurious shower. Conveniently, the toilet is also separate.
The study and second bedroom are also on the lower level, while the other two bedrooms are upstairs along with a large walk-in linen press. Every bedroom also has a built-in robe.
There's a long garage attached to the home along with front and rear verandas, plus the yards are fully landscaped and there's a fantastic cubby house.
