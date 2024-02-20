Jenny Simmonds has ridden a 50-year wave of change at Bendigo law firm

Jenny Simmonds prefers to avoid the limelight but has notched up plaudits from her co-workers and lasting friendships at Beck Legal.
One of the unsung heroes of Bendigo's legal fraternity has been honoured for 50 years of service at the firm.
"To be honest, I don't know where the years have gone, but they've gone by very quickly," the conveyancing client manager said.
Jenny got her start in January, 1974 in a field now known as family law.
The then-16-year-old helped legal eagles prepare for cases by typing up notes and documents for divorce cases, which the Supreme Court would then consider.
It was detail-intensive and she needed to work fast on a manual typewrite. That pace intensified with the arrival of the internet.
In the 1970s the firm was new on Bendigo's legal scene.
Lawyer Max Beck had founded it a few years earlier, in rooms off of his parents' old Hargreaves Street business the Crown Hotel.
He had no interest in many of the old-fashioned practices - many firms had been handed down from fathers to sons - and the culture that flourished around that.
He set out to give staff opportunities they might not have got elsewhere.
That extended to people who weren't solicitors.
"There were a lot of people who felt there were certain ways of doing things in Bendigo, and Max came in without a history of family in legal, so he had fresh eyes, which was a wonderful thing to have," she said.
That diversity is a part of the firm's culture that continues, Jenny said.
"People's doors have always been open but we were certainly given that opportunity to progress if we wanted it," she said.
"I've done various areas of law and maybe that's what's kept me here. My job was ever-evolving."
Jenny said the highlight of her 50 years at Beck Legal had been working with so many wonderful partners and staff.
"I've formed a lot of great friendships. I still catch up with people who I first started with," she said.
"We've got a lovely, vibrant group of young lawyers here today. Everyone gets on well and it's a great working environment."
Do you have a long-serving employee? Let us know at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.